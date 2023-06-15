Most American teens are watching porn, says disturbing report

Anybody who cares about the healthy sexual and character development of children should read the report, Teens and Pornography issued earlier this year by the organization Common Sense Media.

The report was based on a representative national survey of 1,300 teenagers ages 13 to 17. Some of its troubling findings:

73 percent of the respondents (75 percent of boys and 70 percent of girls) said they had watched online pornography. The average age they started was 12. Many began younger.

Seven in 10 who admitted they had watched porn intentionally said they had done so in the past week.

Four in 10 said they had watched pornography, including nudity and sexual acts, during the school day. Almost half said they had done so on school-owned devices.

Of those who watched the past week, 80 percent said they had seen “what appears to be rape, choking, or someone in pain.”

Common Sense Media founder and CEO James Steyer, in his introduction to the Teens and Pornography report, said the findings should be a wake-up call to parents and other caregivers: “We need to consider conversations with teens about pornography the same way we think of conversations about sex, social media, drug and alcohol use, and more.”

The finding that teens said they had viewed “what appears to be rape, choking, or someone in pain” won’t surprise anyone who has read the book Pornland: How Porn Has Hijacked Our Sexuality by Gail Dines, a Wheelock College sociology and women's studies professor. In more than two decades of speaking and writing about pornography, Dines finds that most women and some men—including parents—have no clue how violent and misogynist hard-core online pornography has become.

A 2007 content analysis, "Aggression and Sexual Behavior in Best-Selling Pornography," examined 50 of the most-rented internet videos. It found an average of 12 abusive acts inflicted on female performers per scene. Gang rape was common. The number of sexual partners ranged from one to nineteen.

Until now, any child in America has been able to access the most extreme pornography by simply answering “yes” to the question, “Are you 18?” This is a public health problem that cries out for a public policy solution. Some states are currently considering age-verification laws that would protect minors.

The Common Sense Media survey found that 50 percent of the teenage respondents said they felt “guilty or ashamed” after they watched pornography. But half did not. Nearly 8 in 10 said viewing pornography was helping them “learn how to have sex.”

Teens and Pornography cites other recent research (e.g., Rothman et al., 2021; Wright et al., 2021) showing that youth consumption of pornography is associated with:

Increased sexual aggression

Anxiety and depression

Interpersonal relationship problems

Dangerous sexual behaviours such as choking someone during sex.

What can parents do?

If you have an elementary or preschool-aged child, I recommend Kristen Jenson’s gentle read-aloud picture books, Good Pictures Bad Pictures (ages 7-12) and Good Pictures Bad Pictures Jr. (ages 3-6). Jenson (2014) points out that kids all over the world tragically begin viewing hard-core internet pornography before parents even consider talking to them about its dangers. Among the examples she cites:

One girl, for her eighth birthday, got a device which prompted her to do online searches for information about sex, which led her to the violent world of hard-core porn. She became withdrawn and depressed until her mother discovered her involvement.

A boy began watching internet porn at age six, continued heavy use through his teens, and ended up molesting his younger siblings.

Jenson’s Defend Young Minds website provides lots of tips and resources for parents and educators. In their character development and media literacy efforts, many middle schools, high schools, and colleges have made use of Fight the New Drug, a resource that provides links to studies on pornography's harmful effects.