Swimming with fibreglass: the fallout from the Nantucket turbine accident

On the surface, wind-turbine-generated electric power has been one of the green-energy success stories of the twenty-first century. In 2000, only about 6 gigawatts (GW) of wind power was installed in the United States. In 2022, that number had risen to 434 GW, fueled by a combination of government subsidies, advances in mechanical and power technologies, and generally favourable public opinion.

But no large-scale technology is entirely without its problems, and one of the downsides of wind energy started showing up very prominently on Tuesday, 18 July, when chunks of fiberglass-carbon composite material began to appear on a number of Nantucket beaches. They turned out to be from a blade of a wind turbine that had failed the previous Saturday about 13 nautical miles south of the beaches, in an Atlantic-Ocean-based wind farm called Vineyard Wind.

The local environmental authorities shut down the beaches and called out Vineyard Wind for failing to notify them promptly after the failure, according to reports in National Review. The system off the New England Coast is the second-largest ocean-based one in the US, and began operations only in January after receiving over a billion dollars in indirect federal subsidies.

Now, Vineyard Wind may be able to recover from this incident, in which no one was killed or even injured, as far as we know. It's not exactly clear why the turbine blade broke, but there is a possibility that manufacturing problems in France may have been responsible, as an identical type of blade also ruptured recently in the UK.

Lethal and pollutive

Broken blades are not the only problem that wind turbines can cause. Vineyard Wind is in a prime commercial fishing area, and fishing interests opposed the installation because snagging an underwater power cable with a dragnet can capsize a boat. And there's also the bird problem.

Estimates vary, but one source says that up to a million birds are killed every year in the US by wind turbines. This is a little-known but depressing thought which is easy to ignore, as the turbines are installed either offshore where they are out of sight to everyone except a few boaters (and those fishing boats), or in remote areas such as, well, Texas and Oklahoma.

This isn't the first time that governments have put their heavy thumbs on the scale of energy development. Many of the hydroelectric projects built in the 1930s, ranging from Hoover Dam to the multiple installations of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), were paid for partly or completely with government dollars.

At the time, private utility interests protested about the unfair competition that such organisations as the TVA represented. But in the depths of the Depression, anything that put people to work and made the perceived blessings of electricity available to more consumers was viewed favourably, and history has shown that viewpoint to be substantially correct.

Things are different now. While demand for electricity is increasing, largely due to recent developments such as server farms for AI and cryptocurrency trading, we are not about to run out of electricity. If environmental concerns militate against building more coal or natural-gas-fired plants, the nuclear option is one that makes a great deal of engineering sense, but is burdened with a lot of cultural baggage and regulatory barnacles.

In the headlong dash toward "net-zero" carbon emissions, the trendy thinkers and politicians have thrown billions at wind and solar power with more enthusiasm than discrimination, ignoring the fact that no hardware lasts forever, and it takes energy and physical stuff to build, and then when it wears out, you have to put it somewhere.