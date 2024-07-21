A welfare scheme for newborns

Fifty years ago, Flint, Michigan was a thriving manufacturing hub of 200,000 people. Then known as “Vehicle City”, there were 80,000 auto industry jobs.

In 1978, General Motors began downsizing Flint. Eventually, the number of living-wage jobs declined by 90 percent. Things were so bad by the 1980s that filmmaker Michael Moore released a documentary, Roger and Me (1989), chronicling his quest to meet GM CEO Roger Smith and discuss why the company was abandoning Flint.

Today, Flint has less than 80,000 residents, over 70 percent non-White. It is the poorest city in the state. Just about everything has gone south. Even the city government floundered, to the point that the State of Michigan appointed an “emergency manager” to run things. In 2015, Flint’s city water was too dangerous to drink, a debacle that received national attention.

Cash boost

Plagued by crime and drug abuse, Flint’s childhood poverty is 50 percent. Talk about an uphill battle! Enter Rx Kids:

Rx Kids is the first-ever citywide cash prescription program for pregnant moms and babies. Rx Kids provides all pregnant moms in the city of Flint with no-strings-attached cash of $1,500 during pregnancy and $500 each month throughout a baby’s first year.

Rx Kids bills itself as “A Prescription for Health, Hope, and Opportunity.” In these times of dollar depreciation, aka inflation, the money will certainly help with rent, food and prenatal care. The program is projected to cost around $55 million over five years. More than $43 million has already been raised.

Rx Kids is the first program of its kind in America. Led by Dr Mona Hanna-Attisha of the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, it was activated in early 2024. As of this month, 700 babies in Flint are beneficiaries of RxKids grants.

Rx Kids scored a significant challenge grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Charles Stewart Mott was one of the founders of GM and Mayor of Flint in the early 1900s. The eligibility criteria:

Only birthing parents can receive the prenatal payment, as it’s intended to support development in utero. Infant payments are intended to follow the child, so if a birthing parent is not the baby’s primary caregiver, the primary caregiver, including fathers, adoptive and foster parents, and other non-birthing parents, can sign up for the program.

According to Dr Hanna-Attish: “This first-in-the-nation initiative boldly reimagines how society supports families and children — how we care for each other.” She describes KidsRx as a “renewed social contract”.

Baltimore Baby Bonus

Recently, some concerned teachers in Baltimore, Maryland (another deteriorating American city) proposed a $1,000 “baby bonus” to alleviate child poverty.