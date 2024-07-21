- Free newsletter
A welfare scheme for newborns
Fifty years ago, Flint, Michigan was a thriving manufacturing hub of 200,000 people. Then known as “Vehicle City”, there were 80,000 auto industry jobs.
In 1978, General Motors began downsizing Flint. Eventually, the number of living-wage jobs declined by 90 percent. Things were so bad by the 1980s that filmmaker Michael Moore released a documentary, Roger and Me (1989), chronicling his quest to meet GM CEO Roger Smith and discuss why the company was abandoning Flint.
Today, Flint has less than 80,000 residents, over 70 percent non-White. It is the poorest city in the state. Just about everything has gone south. Even the city government floundered, to the point that the State of Michigan appointed an “emergency manager” to run things. In 2015, Flint’s city water was too dangerous to drink, a debacle that received national attention.
Cash boost
Plagued by crime and drug abuse, Flint’s childhood poverty is 50 percent. Talk about an uphill battle! Enter Rx Kids:
Rx Kids is the first-ever citywide cash prescription program for pregnant moms and babies. Rx Kids provides all pregnant moms in the city of Flint with no-strings-attached cash of $1,500 during pregnancy and $500 each month throughout a baby’s first year.
Rx Kids bills itself as “A Prescription for Health, Hope, and Opportunity.” In these times of dollar depreciation, aka inflation, the money will certainly help with rent, food and prenatal care. The program is projected to cost around $55 million over five years. More than $43 million has already been raised.
Rx Kids is the first program of its kind in America. Led by Dr Mona Hanna-Attisha of the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, it was activated in early 2024. As of this month, 700 babies in Flint are beneficiaries of RxKids grants.
Rx Kids scored a significant challenge grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Charles Stewart Mott was one of the founders of GM and Mayor of Flint in the early 1900s. The eligibility criteria:
Only birthing parents can receive the prenatal payment, as it’s intended to support development in utero. Infant payments are intended to follow the child, so if a birthing parent is not the baby’s primary caregiver, the primary caregiver, including fathers, adoptive and foster parents, and other non-birthing parents, can sign up for the program.
According to Dr Hanna-Attish: “This first-in-the-nation initiative boldly reimagines how society supports families and children — how we care for each other.” She describes KidsRx as a “renewed social contract”.
Baltimore Baby Bonus
Recently, some concerned teachers in Baltimore, Maryland (another deteriorating American city) proposed a $1,000 “baby bonus” to alleviate child poverty.
Modelled on the RxKids program, Baltimore math teacher Nate Golden and colleagues formed the Maryland Child Alliance and introduced the Baltimore Baby Bonus. According to Mr Golden:
“If we’re going to spend a limited amount of money, where do you get the most bang for your buck? Research says at birth. This could literally have a lifelong impact on a kid.”
Organisers have secured enough voter signatures for the Baby Bonus to be on the ballot in November. The US Census says almost a third of Baltimore’s school-age children are below the poverty line. Baltimore is, like most US cities, majority-minority; nontaxpayers outnumber taxpayers. Thus, there is no downside for the majority to vote for yet another social welfare program.
Unlike Flint’s RxKids, the Baltimore Baby Bonus would be publicly funded. Every year, 7,000 children are born in Baltimore. At $1,000 per child, that would be an annual expenditure of approximately $7 million, about .16 percent of Baltimore’s yearly budget.
Socialism?
As with capitalism, there are various strains of socialism. There is China’s socialism of state-directed capitalism, the no-private-sector socialism of the old USSR, and the top-heavy welfare states of the West, where the cost of wealth redistribution schemes falls on the beleaguered middle class.
Americans delude themselves if they do not understand that the American system is quite “socialistic”. Expansive social welfare programs ushered in by Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal, including Social Security, were decried as socialism when they were introduced.
Keep in mind that RxKids and the Baltimore Baby Bonus are social welfare initiatives to alleviate childhood poverty. They are not birth incentive programs. The US already has a federal tax credit for children, but that helps only taxpayers.
Countries in Europe and Asia have experimented with larger cash payments, but those programs are meant to encourage more people to have more kids, not address child poverty.
Of the two initiatives, I would put my money on Rx Kids. Why? It is a public-private partnership involving heavyweight private foundations. That means rigorous oversight. With government programs, bureaucrats are spending someone else’s money. Waste is common and full accountability lacking.
These measures will help low-income families with children. But social welfare is a double-edged sword. While it marginally alleviates poverty, it does not address the birth dearth’s underlying causes. Remember the old Chinese proverb: "Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.”
Welfare can also dull incentive to better your own lot. During LBJ’s “Great Society” in the 1960s, people on public assistance would have children just to increase their payments. Welfare fraud and families without fathers skyrocketed.
The Flint and Baltimore initiatives, while providing temporary assistance to families with babies, do nothing to address the birth dearth, which will eventually lead to social implosion and collapsing old-age pension schemes. This is a looming crisis in America, though not on the radar of the powers that be. Rather than address the root cause of not enough new people for the workforce, America has opted for the globalist quick fix: outsourcing and cheap labour immigration.
We need to abandon globalism, a pernicious ideology in which family, friends, community and country are valued solely for their economic utility. Little wonder we aren’t replacing ourselves. Completely new ways of thinking – new priorities – are essential to turn things around. The Flint and Baltimore initiatives address the consequences of rule by the “money power” by taking some of the sting out of inner-city poverty.
All the same, these initiatives are important. Why? Their purpose is to facilitate the rearing of children! That is a small yet significant indication that a new ethos, a family-friendly zeitgeist, may be aborning. That’s encouraging. Maybe that means morality for a change.
What do you make of these measures to assist poorer families? Leave a comment below.
Louis T. March has a background in government, business, and philanthropy. A former talk show host, author, and public speaker, he is a dedicated student of history and genealogy. Louis lives with his family in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Janet Grevillea commented 2024-07-21 11:42:43 +1000 Flag“Birthing parent”??? Perhaps they mean “mother”.
Paul Bunyan commented 2024-07-20 13:20:18 +1000 Flag$1000 won’t even buy a year’s worth of diapers for the average child, let alone everything else. I don’t think they’re serious about increasing birth rates with such a pitiful “bonus,” do you?
