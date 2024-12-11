Why is Britain locking up dissidents and treating criminals with kid gloves?

Elon Musk is at it again, continuing his war of words against the United Kingdom and its new left-wing Labour Party government, in particular its Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, whom he clearly regards as the unannounced leader of SS-GB.

The tech titan turned self-proclaimed free speech champion has just felt moved to tweet that he now considers Starmer’s Britain to be a full-blown “police state”.

On what account? On account of the fact a judge recently handed down a nine-month sentence to a woman named Cameron Bell for daring to livestream footage of some men armed with planks marching around her hometown of Tamworth during England’s anti-immigrant riots earlier this summer.

The UK has become a police state https://t.co/yEjvyHZaD2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2024

Bell was only walking home after her shift as a care-worker, and had not actually participated in any of Tamworth’s disorder at all; she merely decided to film its highly visible aftermath on her smartphone for public viewing as an act of “citizen journalism”. As Bell’s lawyer accurately said in court, “Her [sole] involvement is to upload the TikTok footage that was not encouraging anyone to join in or extend the violence that had been seen earlier on.”

None of the men she filmed committed any actual acts of on-camera violence that night. They simply wandered around trying to look hard, but the judge considered Cameron’s actions may supposedly have influenced others to participate in rioting anyway, especially since she had quite shockingly said some forbidden swear-words and dared label local refugees as “tramps” in her live commentary on these total non-events.

Most declared criminal sentences in Britain now being essentially fake – many UK life sentences are so short that they could only meaningfully apply to mayflies. Bell is now out of prison in way less than the nine months she received. She was sentenced on November 12 and by the end of the month, she was already free, but only because she had already spent four months already behind bars on remand awaiting trial, despite being neither a flight risk, a hardened criminal, nor any risk whatsoever to the general public. The authorities normally only do this kind of thing with accused murderers and rapists, not amateur online livestreamers.

Perhaps by releasing Bell early they were concerned about the bad PR her possible death behind bars might bring to them, should the worst come to the worst. One man also convicted for shouting mere words during an English riot recently, Peter Lynch, hanged himself in prison on October 19. Whilst inside jail, Bell says she was victimised by vengeful ethnic minority inmates to the extent she was placed on suicide watch, the same fate it is speculated may have driven Lynch himself to self-extinction. Meanwhile, even if she did get a (very) early release, Bell had still suffered the forever-punishment of losing her socially useful job as a carer and gaining a criminal record which will probably prevent her from applying for similar employment in the future. And for what? Basically nothing.

Very poor judgement

What is particularly interesting here is that her sentencing judge, John Edwards, refused to give the previously spotless first-time offender Bell a suspended sentence on account of her actions and words supposedly being so very “abhorrent”, saying that “Anyone involved in violent disorder [which, er, Bell wasn’t …] must command immediate custody, with the need for [public] deterrence being acute.”

If only Judge Edwards thought so highly of providing visible public “deterrence” to sex-offenders too. In the wake of Bell’s sentencing, it has come to light that this very same official has in the recent past been shown to have been much more lenient to other individuals who had committed what most would consider far more serious crimes than Bell’s.

He gave one paedophile who possessed and made indecent images of children, one of whom was as young as three years old, a 15 month sentence, for example. Initially, this sounds worse than Bell’s nine months’ punishment, but, unlike her case, Judge Edwards generously allowed the paedophile’s punishment to be suspended for two years, meaning his time “behind bars” was actually spent entirely “outside bars”. In other words, Bell was punished, the paedophile wasn’t.

Why are people who dare utter hurty words about asylum seekers being “tramps” handed out real prison sentences, but actual paedophile toddler-abusers only get fake ones? The local Tamworth paedophiles apparently aren’t being banged up inside, either. According to Cameron, in an interview given following her release, some of the area’s imported “refugees” openly spend their days hanging around the local leisure centre recording film footage of underage girls in their swimming costumes, before following them around and harassing them.

Local police say they can do nothing, as they supposedly have “no power” to seize the alleged offenders’ (presumably taxpayer-provided?) phones. And yet they do have the power to seize the phone of a young local white care-worker and then put her in jail and ruin her life just for daring to call these same individuals “tramps”. How very curious!