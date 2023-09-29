Nonverts — the attrition of America's churches

Nonverts: The Making of Ex-Christian America

By Stephen Bullivant. Oxford University Press. 2022. 272 pages.

Professor Stephen Bullivant has established himself in recent years as an expert on religious disaffiliation among Catholics.

In Nonverts: The Making of Ex-Christian America, which came out in December 2022, the Director of the Benedict XVI Centre for Religion and Society at St. Mary’s University widens his focus to look at the broader topic of America’s secularisation.

For years, we have heard stories about the rise of the ‘Nones,’ that large body of Americans - one in four adults, as Bullivant notes early on - who do not claim any religious affiliation.

In this book, Bullivant deals with the issue of those ‘nones’ who previously had a religious affiliation before ‘converting’ to nothing at all - the ‘nonverts’ as he calls them.

“Nonverts now make up 16% of the US population, with cradle nones adding a further 6%, for a combined total of 22%. Hence nonversion accounts for somewhere between two-thirds and three-quarters of all US nones,” Bullivant writes.

Bullivant describes this overall shift by taking the reader on a tour of the major American religious traditions and introducing dozens of real-life nonverts who make for a diverse and compelling range of case studies.

All of the indications are that America is rapidly becoming more secular. Data from the General Social Survey in 2018 showed that a third of 18-to-29-year-olds said they had no religion. Three years later, that figure had increased to 44 percent.

Lack of enthusiasm for religious participation among the young points to a much more irreligious future, but what is more interesting is the declining rates of religious attachment being recorded across all age groups and religious denominations.

Leaving formal religion

Bullivant’s figures indicate that there are roughly 16 million American nonverts who were raised Catholic, and in a damning indictment of the Church’s effectiveness in religious formation, he notes that “[a]cross all US cradle Catholics born since 1970, a ‘Catholic upbringing’ has produced twice as many nones as it has weekly Mass-going Catholics.”

Mainline Protestant churches have been significantly impacted too, along with Evangelicals, and though Mormons are thought of as a group which has defied the secularist trend, Bullivant’s analysis of the available evidence suggests that a considerable portion of Mormons have also become nonverts.

One key insight from the stories told by the nonvert interviewees is that they share very little in common. This makes it hard to speak of this vast swathe of Americans as a coherent group.

Questions of religious belief are one obvious example of this. Americans nonverts, like Americans nones more generally, often remain believers.

“[O]nly one in three American nones are straightforward atheists or agnostics. And get this: 21% of nones told the GSS, ‘I believe in God and I have no doubt about it,’” Bullivant writes.

Time will tell if this remains the case, but it is doubtful that individual faith can remain strong in the long run when connections to communities based around a shared expression of that faith are severed.