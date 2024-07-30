Not just Christians were insulted in the Olympics Opening ceremony

The Olympics is all about setting records. Well, the first night was a bit of a fizzer, as no world records were set in the swimming – possibly because les génies gastronomiques dishing it out to the athletes went vegan. More about that later.

But the Olympic Opening Ceremony probably did set records for the number of complaints about its parody of the Last Supper and the mountain of self-serving, obfuscatory, double-tongued, oleaginous, smirking, mendacious BS to explain it away.

If you’ve been living under a rock and don’t know what it’s all about, here’s what you need to know.

First of all, Celine Dion was a knock-out. After coming back from a life-threatening illness to belt out the Edith Piaf classic “Hymne à l’amour” before hundreds of millions, she was sensational.

Second, the light show from the Eiffel Tower was absolutely brilliant. Unbeatable.

Third, despite the pouring rain, the flotilla of boats filled with athletes cruising up the Seine through the heart of Paris was terrific. Clockwork stuff.

Fourth, the tableau featuring drag queens dressed to look like Leonardo da Vinci’s painting “The Last Supper” was a salacious display of aggressively anti-Christian blasphemy. In front of the tableau was a nearly naked man painted blue evoking Dionysius. It was like dining at a three-star Michelin restaurant and finding a cockroach in the bouillabaisse.

(Oh yeah, s'il-vous-plait, what was the little kid doing in there with the drag queens? In the USA someone would certainly have called the gendarmes about that.)

Catholics around the world took umbrage. The French bishops said that the Games were magnificent but that they had been horrified at “scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity.”

Soooooooooo sorry about that, darlings, really truly we are, said a representative of the Olympic Committee. We weren’t aware that we were offending anyone.

Four years to prepare this €120 million (US$130 million) gig, which must have been studied by committee after committee after committee – and you weren’t aware? Don’t tell me that pencil-pushers from the École nationale d'administration are that clueless.

Actually, it’s exactly what you would expect from Thomas Jolly, the 41-year-old director who designed and coordinated the evening’s entertainment. He is openly gay, married to a man, and has a reputation for outré theatre. No doubt he’s brilliant – I’d love to experience his production of H6R3, a production of Shakespeare’s Henry VI trilogy followed by Richard III which runs for 24 straight (no pun intended) hours.

But the putrid convention-busting Last Supper tableau must have been exactly what the organisers wanted: a public service announcement for a post-Christian France.