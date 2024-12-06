Notre Dame reopens tomorrow, 5 years after the devastating fire

Parisians navigating the narrow streets of the 4th arrondissement in recent days may have heard a familiar, yet nearly forgotten, sound. The bells of Notre Dame Cathedral have been ringing again after nearly five years, in preparation for the famed building’s long-awaited reopening.

Notre Dame officially reopens on December 7, with a liturgical ceremony. The following day, the cathedral will host a public Mass, and its bells will again begin marking the hours of daily life in the French capital.

On April 15, 2019, at about 6:50 pm, Frédéric Lenica, the chief of staff to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, was among the first to telephone the fire department. Smoke was rising from the roof of the 850-year-old cathedral, and Lenica could see it from Hidalgo’s office. Parisians watched from rooftops as the beloved building burned, and they gasped when the cathedral’s spire crashed through the roof in a torrent of flames at 7:30 p.m.

Those flames were not yet extinguished when French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild the cathedral, “bigger and more beautiful,” calling it “part of France’s destiny.”

Finally, that process is complete.

The embodiment of history itself

I am a humanities professor focused on the cultures of medieval France. After the fire, I began teaching a class called Memory and Monument, which was inspired by the rebuilding of Notre Dame.

Notre Dame is older than France itself. Construction on the medieval cathedral began in 1163, under the direction of the Roman Catholic Bishop Maurice de Sully. The first wave of construction lasted nearly 100 years. Throughout that time, the cathedral served as a laboratory for the innovations of Gothic architecture. It was given giant rose windows – circular, stained-glass windows that resemble flower petals – and 28 flying buttress supports of unprecedented scale to sustain its towering height.

The tension between preserving the past and building the future has defined the cathedral since long before the April 2019 fire.

During the French Revolution, in the late 18th century, revolutionary mobs toppled the stone sculptures in the facade’s gallery of kings and renamed this religious cathedral the “Temple of Reason.”

That name did not stick for long. As the de facto victor of the French Revolution, Napoleon chose Paris’ Notre Dame as the place to crown himself emperor in 1804. Ever since the coronation of Louis the Pious in 816 C.E., French kings had traditionally been coronated at Reims Cathedral in the Champagne region.

Napoleon reversed course, despite the cathedral’s vandalized and dilapidated condition, which he hid behind elaborately draped banners.

Napoleon invited Pope Pius VII to attend the ceremony and then grabbed the crown out of his hands and crowned himself, a shocking break with past norms. France was once proud to call itself the church’s “eldest daughter,” but under the terms of Napoleon’s Concordat of 1801, Catholicism became just one of several recognized forms of Christianity.

Jacques-Louis David’s depiction of Joséphine kneeling before Napoléon during his coronation, as Pope Pius VII sits behind him, is one of the largest paintings in the Louvre museum in Paris.

Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel “Notre-Dame de Paris” mobilized public sentiment and helped to save the battered cathedral from destruction. The novel portrays Notre Dame as the embodiment of history itself. Its living soul is a character both noble and monstrous, the hunchbacked Quasimodo, who has been deafened by the bells that also serve as his – and the cathedral’s – voice.

Hugo’s novel helped spur the 1837 founding of France’s Commission on Historical Monuments, which identified and funded the preservation of historical sites.

The prolific and essentially self-taught architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc led the restoration of Notre Dame for more than two decades, beginning in 1844.

Viollet-le-Duc is largely responsible for the modern ethic of restoration as returning a historic building to its original state, but he often produced “originals” that had never actually existed. The Notre Dame spire that burned in 2019, for example, was Viollet-le-Duc’s invention.

In his time, it was mocked as a sign of megalomaniacal overreach. Now considered emblematic of the medieval cathedral, it was one of Viollet-le-Duc’s embellishments.

In other words, what people may consider authentic and timeless can be a product of another era’s nostalgia or imagination.