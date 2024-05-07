The New York Times goes full-tilt anti-vaxxer

And before I hear any protests about nuance, let it be known that Senator Johnson kicked off his June 2021 roundtable by acknowledging that more than 300 million doses of the vaccine had already been given in the US at that time, and that, “for the vast majority of people, the vaccine has been administered with little or no side effects.”

All this to say, Senator Ron Johnson and other voices in the wilderness like him have been listening to the vaccine-injured for years, even as the New York Times and other regime outlets have blocked their ears and shouted “LA LA LA” over the top of so many tragic testimonies.

Now that stories of severe vaccine injuries have begun bursting elite bubbles, we are allowed to notice them. See how it works?

Tragedies

And yes, their stories are tragic, too. Consider Mandavilli’s opening paragraphs:

Within minutes of getting the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, Michelle Zimmerman felt pain racing from her left arm up to her ear and down to her fingertips. Within days, she was unbearably sensitive to light and struggled to remember simple facts.

She was 37, with a Ph.D. in neuroscience, and until then could ride her bicycle 20 miles, teach a dance class and give a lecture on artificial intelligence, all in the same day. Now, more than three years later, she lives with her parents. Eventually diagnosed with brain damage, she cannot work, drive or even stand for long periods of time.

“When I let myself think about the devastation of what this has done to my life, and how much I’ve lost, sometimes it feels even too hard to comprehend,” said Dr. Zimmerman, who believes her injury is due to a contaminated vaccine batch.

Or the testimony of this New York medical worker:

Shaun Barcavage, 54, a nurse practitioner in New York City who has worked on clinical trials for H.I.V. and Covid, said that ever since his first Covid shot, merely standing up sent his heart racing — a symptom suggestive of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, a neurological disorder that some studies have linked to both Covid and, much less often, vaccination.

He also experienced stinging pain in his eyes, mouth and genitals, which has abated, and tinnitus, which has not.

“I can’t get the government to help me,” Mr. Barcavage said of his fruitless pleas to federal agencies and elected representatives. “I am told I’m not real. I’m told I’m rare. I’m told I’m coincidence.”

Or the case of this working professional from Washington State:

Renee France, 49, a physical therapist in Seattle, developed Bell’s palsy — a form of facial paralysis, usually temporary — and a dramatic rash that neatly bisected her face. Bell’s palsy is a known side effect of other vaccines, and it has been linked to Covid vaccination in some studies.

But Dr. France said doctors were dismissive of any connection to the Covid vaccines. The rash, a bout of shingles, debilitated her for three weeks, so Dr. France reported it to federal databases twice.

“I thought for sure someone would reach out, but no one ever did,” she said.

After reading their stories, former CNN host and vaccine evangelist Chris Cuomo told his own story of vaccine injury in his new gig on News Nation, even interviewing Shaun Barcavage, mentioned above.

One savvy Australian content creator has juxtaposed Cuomo’s original stance on COVID-19 vaccines with his most recent comments, and the results are jarring, to say the least:

🚨Watch former CNN host Chris Cuomo's (@ChrisCuomo) dramatic 180 on Covid vaccines! pic.twitter.com/1xrLTOMz4b — MilkBarTV (@TheMilkBarTV) May 6, 2024

To be sure, I am happy that Chris Cuomo now feels permission to speak the truth about a deeply personal issue that, until lately, was samizdat.

Good for Michelle Zimmerman, Shaun Barcavage, Renee France, and the thousands of others who are now allowed to speak freely about what happened to them. And credit to Apoorva Mandavilli for shining the spotlight on this issue. Doubtless, she will still receive some pushback for what she has written.

But let this be a cautionary tale about the media’s stranglehold on the Overton Window, and their control of narratives as consequential as deaths and injuries via mandated medical injections.

The New York Times isn’t just wrong in hindsight. They and countless other legacy outlets were wrong all along. And some of us, by contrast, were right.

Like Senator Ron Johnson, in 2021, I was warning about vaccine injuries and making an emphatic case for medical freedom in the face of government coercion. I, too, was mocked and harangued by majority voices for my measured words.

I have yet to hear a single apology. But the comments section is open if anyone feels obliged.

What do you think of the New York Times' about-face? Leave your comments in the box below.

Kurt Mahlburg is a writer and author, and an emerging Australian voice on culture and the Christian faith. He has a passion for both the philosophical and the personal, drawing on his background as a graduate architect, a primary school teacher, a missionary, and a young adult pastor.



Image credit: Pexels