Olympic grandstanding: politicising sport ahead of Paris 2024

As the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics begins over in France on Friday, some sport-averse members of the public like me, irritated by the endless hype and wall-to-wall disruption of the usual television schedules, may be minded to recall the English novelist Will Self’s blasé dismissal of the whole expensive circus prior to the London 2012 Games as a mere “festival of running and jumping”.

If only it were so. Today, the entire thing seems about to be redesigned to become an exercise in what might aptly be termed “political medalling”.

Ahead of the Games’ start, former Olympic rower Dame Katherine Grainger, who is now chairwoman of UK Sport, a Government-funded body with responsibility for subsidising likely medal-winning athletes, appeared in British media, boasting about how, during 2024, thanks to her own best efforts, “What we will remember at Paris will not just be the personal best [of any given athlete] or the medals or the moments of inspiration,” but the hectoring political and identitarian messages said sportsmxn and sportswxmen will be being officially encouraged to deliver as soon as they step down from the podium before the TV cameras.

This is not about individual competitors having individual opinions, and being able to express them individually, away from the stadiums; that’s just free speech. Instead, this is about athletes as a whole being subsidised by taxpayer-backed bodies to do the same on a quasi-official, corporate basis, which is qualitatively different.

So, what kind of things will Britain’s successful medallists henceforth be being urged to talk about? According to Dame Grainger: “Athletes have found their voice and found a platform … and that’s something we should support. It can be sustainability, it can be accessibility, it can be gender rights – it is loads of different areas that are important in society.” Just so long as they happen to be politically acceptable ones, of course: if speaking out about “gender rights” is so important, will concerned female swimmers be urged by the likes of Grainger to hold up large signs saying “Lia Thomas Is Not a Woman, So Keep Him and His Penis Out Of My Changing Room”? I sincerely doubt it.

Prize fools

Maybe one genuinely directly relevant issue social justice-promoting athletes could bring up would be the likely impact of looming budget-cuts at UK Sport which, as revealed earlier this year, may lead to the organisation cutting as many as 25 percent of its jobs during the coming funding-cycle leading up to the next 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

UK Sport has invested around £305m in its athletes for Paris 2024, but estimates that, due to inflation, it will need £360m just to maintain current support-levels for LA 2028. Therefore, as a report in The Daily Telegraph back in April put it: “It is felt that UK Sport cannot make a serious plea for additional public funds if they have not themselves made savings and shown that they are working as efficiently as possible. Individual elite sports are also being asked to make savings. An e-mail to stakeholders within the sector cites the need to make a ‘credible case to Government’.”

Perhaps, then, some disadvantaged gold medal-winner whose own funding is due to be cut sometime soon could use their valuable voice as a social change-maker to ask Dame Katherine Grainger and her fellow high-ups in UK Sport why precisely they are wasting the body’s increasingly scarce money on something which has nothing whatsoever to do with what is supposed to be its sole core purpose of efficiently funnelling public cash directly to people who can run really fast and jump over unreasonably tall things in an efficient and prize-winning fashion?

UK Sport’s likely response to such criticism, however, would be to calmly explain that, in our modern DEI era of inclusivity and progressive purpose, it no longer does have only the one core purpose at all. According to an online single-page summary of UK Sport’s “2021-31 Strategic Plan”, the organisation has three main stated ambitions:

Of those, only one actually has anything to do with sport properly speaking at all: the other two are purely and explicitly political. At least UK Sport still lists winning actual medals as its number one priority, though, I suppose – for now, anyway. Once the number of medals rolling in Team GB’s way begins to severely decline due to finding cuts, the situation may find itself reversed. As such, UK Sport cannily provide themselves with some rhetorical leeway to still claim success on non-sporting grounds even should the team return home from Paris or LA almost empty-handed:

What is this “longer term, holistic view of success”, precisely? Diversifying away from old-fashioned and exclusionary definitions of achievement, like winning medals, and pivoting instead to far more inclusive and equitable (and cheaper) definitions instead, such as “driving positive change” and “making a social impact”? It would seem so.

On the wrong track

In 2023, ahead of the planned review of its forthcoming funding-cycle, UK Sport launched a new programme, “Powered for Purpose”, which aimed to transform athletes from humble hop-skip-and-jumpers into “vital role models for our communities” instead. In a laudatory appraisal of this scheme for the PoliticsHome website – not SportsHome or The Athletic, do note – this certainly won approval from Kim Leadbeater MP, the then-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Sport, who argued that it was vital for UK Sport’s new scheme to demonstrate to the general British public the hitherto almost unrecognised fact that women and girls were also able to play sport, and not only men:

“We have such talent at all levels in this country, but our elite athletes are national heroes and ambassadors of our vital sports and leisure sector. Women athletes can face additional challenges including period poverty and the lack of equality in pay, opportunities and even changing facilities. I’m delighted that recent successes by our elite athletes have inspired a growing number of people to become more active and to dream of reaching the top.”

Leadbeater’s fellow cretin on the All-Party Group, Caroline Nokes MP, agreed:

“Elite athletes working to make a difference in their local communities should be celebrated. We know from the Committee’s evidence sessions on sexism and inequality in football there is still a lot to be done to root out harmful cultures in sport and make it an inclusive place for all. I am pleased many important equalities issues will be given a further platform through this initiative.”

GB track cyclist Georgia Holt was cited by UK Sport as one of the prime examples of the new breed of athlete intended to be pumped out on an industrial scale by their Powered For Purpose plan:

“With social media, people are realising that there is more to athletes than training or a gold medal. That doesn’t diminish what a gold medal means to me, but you might relate more to what I say on active travel, period poverty, or para-inclusion. I want people to follow me on that journey as well as my athletic one.”

But what if they don’t want to accompany Georgia on this “journey”? Can’t they just be allowed to watch her riding her special bike around in big circles repeatedly until someone eventually wins? Apparently not. Since 2022-23, when the first Powered For Purpose pilot scheme began with a few hand-selected participants (the most malleable and already reliably left-wing ones, presumably), UK Sport have been pumping out robotic testimonies from the successfully converted.

According to Paralympic swimmer Grace Harvey, for example:

"I’m really excited to be part of the programme. I applied because I’m really passionate about oral health and increasing education but I didn’t know where to start from when actioning and implementing social change. I hope to learn how to go about becoming a social change-maker and translating my passions into something constructive that can actually enhance the lives of others."

I don’t know, but I’m guessing that means Grace wants you and your kids to brush your teeth properly every night before you all go to bed.