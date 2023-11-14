One of the world’s most famous atheists becomes a Christian

Back in 1822 the third President of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, predicted the death of traditional Christianity. “I trust,” he wrote to a friend, “that there is not a young man now living in the U.S. who will not die an Unitarian.” By that he meant that no one would believe in the divinity of Christ and accept the authority of a church.

Two centuries are enough to prove how wrong he was. Despite scandals and quarrels and confusion, Americans are still more or less religious. And Christianity still has as much power to attract intelligent and sincere converts as it ever did.

The latest sign of this is the announcement of Ayaan Hirsi Ali that she has become a Christian.

Hirsi Ali is one of the most impressive public intellectuals in the United States today. Over the weekend she published an essay in Unherd, a British online magazine, under the headline “Why I am now a Christian”. It was a conscious reference to Bertrand Russell’s famous 1927 essay “Why I am Not a Christian”.

Hers has been an astonishing intellectual journey.

She was born in Somalia in 1969 and raised as a Muslim in Kenya. In high school she joined the Muslim Brotherhood and found meaning in its fierce interpretation of Islam. She left Islam behind when her family migrated to Europe. She moved to the Netherlands, learned Dutch and was eventually became a member of the Dutch Parliament.

After 9/11 she became an atheist and criticised the treatment of women in Muslim societies. She wrote a script for a short film on the topic but the director, Theo van Gogh, was savagely assassinated by a Muslim fanatic. Her own life was at risk and she eventually moved to the United States where she built a career as a critic of Islam and woke culture and as a champion of free speech. She was touted as a star of the “New Atheists”.

I also found an entirely new circle of friends, as different from the preachers of the Muslim Brotherhood as one could imagine [she writes in Unherd]. The more time I spent with them — people such as Christopher Hitchens and Richard Dawkins — the more confident I felt that I had made the right choice. For the atheists were clever. They were also a great deal of fun. So, what changed? Why do I call myself a Christian now?