Assisted suicide numbers in Oregon continue to rise

In 1997, Oregon became the first jurisdiction to legalise physician-assisted suicide for people with a terminal illness. Since then, numbers have increased year-on-year, and this shows no sign of slowing.

Last week, Oregon produced its 26th report. This shows that 2023 saw a 20 percent increase in assisted suicide compared to 2022, which itself had been a record-breaking year.

Last year, at least 367 people died by assisted suicide, an average of one a day. This would be equivalent to 15 assisted suicides per day in a population the size of the United Kingdom.

Afraid and alone

Not all these deaths were quick or easy. In 159 cases, death was motivated by a fear of being a burden on family, friends or caregivers. In 28 cases, death occurred without the presence or even the knowledge of a loved one.

Complications such as seizures or vomiting occurred in around ten percent of cases, and this does not include lingering deaths.

As Oregon continues to experiment with different cocktails of lethal drugs, median times to death have increased (from 22 minutes in 1998 to 52 minutes in 2023). One patient in 2023 took more than five days to die. If this had been an execution, it would have been cruel or unusual punishment.