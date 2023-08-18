Over the top, overstated, cliched, and on the money

The smash hit Barbie has been criticised in conservative media as feminist propaganda. But we have to face facts: the Barbie doll is an agent of mass destruction -- the demeaning objectification of two generations of girls and young women.

In the film, Stereotypical Barbie’s former owner, Sasha, tells her: “You represent everything wrong with our culture. Sexualized capitalism, unrealistic physical ideals … You set the feminism movement back fifty years. You destroy girls’ innate sense of worth, and you are killing the planet with your glorification of rampant consumerism.”

Over the top, overstated, cliched, and, yeah, correct.

No better confirmation of Sasha’s rant can be found than the 26-year-old Simpson twins, Dolly and Daisy, from the English town of from Stockton-on-Tees.

They are living, breathing Stereotypical Barbies. If you are searching for confirmation of the feminist critique, search no longer.

The Misses Simpson have spent about £160,000 (US$200,000) on just about every procedure in the catalogue of cosmetic surgery. They have had matching nose jobs and breast augmentation, labiaplasty, butt lifts, lip, chin, cheek, jaw, nose and bum fillers, Botox and dental veneers.

The twins have become features in the British tabloid press as examples of extreme cosmetic surgery.

They confess that they were obsessed with Barbie as children. Dolly told the Daily Mail: “Before we started having our procedures and surgeries, we were quite insecure about our looks. We’d always loved the look of bright blonde girls, with amazing tans and big boobs, that looked like dolls, and ever since then we have aspired to look like that.

“However, obviously when we were really young we weren’t sure how we’d achieve that because we weren’t aware of surgery, but ever since we were old enough to know about these things, we couldn’t wait to start the process. We loved playing with Barbies and Bratz dolls as kids, and then we looked up to Playboy bunnies in the 2000s as we got older.”

“We’re so happy with how we have managed to achieve our looks, but we aren’t finished yet. Before we had anything done, we just looked basic. We didn’t feel as feminine, and it didn’t feel like our looks matched our personalities or styles. We much prefer to look like Barbie dolls.”