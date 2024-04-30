Is aborting someone OK if we won't miss them?

Women’s bodies miss the baby whether they are conscious of it or not, as well. All pregnant women go through “microchimerism”, where cells from the growing baby pass to the mother. For the rest of a mother’s life, whether she has an abortion, miscarriage, or successful birth, she will carry cells from her child.

“These cells are part of biological knowledge, someone's missing,” Thorn shared in an interview with Catholic News Agency, going on to explain that feelings of loss can come up at any time, even years later, when an unexpected “trigger-incident” occurs.

This is why Rachel’s Vineyard exists. Why the international group Silent No More exists. Why even Facebook groups built around a community of women with abortion regret exist. Why countless organisations to help women deal with their loss exist.

A mother will feel the loss of her child, physically in the after-effects of the procedure and later emotionally.

Overpopulated?

Now, that was just the first major issue with Maher’s argument. Let’s talk about the second major issue. For argument's sake, let’s pretend for a minute that absolutely no one will miss a child killed in an abortion. That’s still not a justification for murder.

We don’t murder people for having no friends, or no social media followers, who may end up unremembered and unmourned after they die. In one hundred years, it’s unlikely that anyone will be remembering and missing Bill Maher, but does that mean he has no value now? Obviously not.

What Maher is really saying boils down to an argument of utility. The unborn baby isn’t contributing anything to society, they are of no use, so why keep them around? It’s the same argument given in euthanasia debates, claiming that the elderly or disabled aren’t contributing to society, so it’s okay to give them an early death.

Just because Maher cannot see what the child contributes to the world, does not mean that child contributes nothing to the world. It does not mean that a child contributes nothing to the mother carrying them, in those months when she is their whole world.

But even if the unborn child contributed absolutely nothing, human value is not based on how many people will remember and miss you. It’s also not based on how much you are currently contributing to society.

Every human being has inherent value and dignity and should be treated as such. Your value cannot be diminished based on the number of people who will miss you when you die. And since Maher felt the need to highlight how many people are currently on Earth, I’ll also clarify that your value cannot be diminished by the number of people on Earth either. Your value remains the same whether there are 8 people or 8 billion people on this planet.

Maher may not care about unborn babies, may even be fine with the mass murder of unborn babies, but his argument does not justify abortion in the least. None of the arguments that the pro-abortion movement can come up with justify the killing of an innocent human being in the womb.

Hopefully, Maher’s honesty serves as a wake-up call for pro-choicers who sit in the grey area of “reasonable limits.” Abortion is murder, whether the baby is nine months gestated or nine days gestated. May this wake some people up to what they are really supporting. This is what the Culture of Death looks like: a world where people recognise that abortion, and euthanasia for that matter, are acts of coldblooded murder, but see nothing wrong with it.

Maher is being honest. Abortion is murder. But it should ring warning bells for everyone that the world is so radicalised that a public figure can admit abortion is murder on live TV, no dancing around, and face no repercussions for doing so. He can even justify the murder with a defence so flimsy that it can be torn apart in under 60 seconds, yet the pro-abortion movement will still stand with him.

Does this provide good food for thought? Share it with your friends via the social media buttons.

Chiara McKenna is a New Media Specialist at the Population Research Institute.

Image: Pexels