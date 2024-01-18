‘People will die due to DEI’: aviation in the spotlight after Alaska Airlines fuselage blowout

“Do you want to fly in an airplane where they prioritized DEI hiring over your safety?”

This was the question posed by tech tycoon Elon Musk on X, after a piece of fuselage was ripped from an Alaska Airlines passenger jet in the skies above Oregon last Friday.

“People will die due to DEI,” Musk also warned.

The frightening Alaska Airlines incident took place just seven minutes after takeoff, forcing the depressurised Boeing 737 Max 9 plane, carrying 171 passengers and six crew en route to California, to return to Portland International Airport.

When the wall of the plane just breaks off mid flight @AlaskaAir pic.twitter.com/pMWhpiHmFY — Kyle Rinker (@Kyrinker) January 6, 2024

According to Fox 12 / KPTV,

“One passenger we talked to at the airport said that a kid had to be held in his seat by his mom, and people lost their phones, which were sucked out of the plane.

“That same child closest to the damaged part of the plane lost his shirt due to the violent and sudden depressurization, but otherwise everyone on board appeared to be OK.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has since ordered the immediate grounding of similar Boeing jets for inspection, affecting some 170 aircraft globally.

Ideology over safety

Musk has come under fire for his comments, with critics arguing that DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) hiring policies merely remove unwanted barriers impeding minority applicants from employment.

However, Musk’s critics are the ones in need of correction: it is already unlawful, under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, to practice employment discrimination against minorities.

What DEI has achieved is not a broadening but a narrowing of the hiring pool, making it less likely — and, in some cases, impossible — for the best applicant for a position to be hired if they are straight, white, able-bodied and/or male.

It is, of course, a stretch to suggest that DEI hiring practices are to blame for last week’s Alaska Airlines incident — nor was that Musk’s argument.

However, it is indisputable that life-threatening accidents will become more commonplace in the aviation industry, so long as woke corporations prioritise diversity over pure merit in their consideration of which professionals to hire — especially for high-stakes roles.

And it is hard to image an industry with more high-stakes roles than aviation — whether pilots, air traffic controllers, maintenance technicians, safety inspectors or cabin crew.

Fear of flying is a common anxiety, making aviation the last industry the public would want to see overrun with DEI nonsense, yet airline companies and even the FAA itself are riddled with this ideological poison.