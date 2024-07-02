The relentless persecution of Christians in Latin America

When considering the persecution of Christians, we often think of the Middle East, Africa, or communist regimes in Asia. However, there is a growing trend of persecution in Latin America, where Christians make up at least 90 percent of the population. Attacks on priests, the Catholic Church, and Christianity are increasing across left-leaning Latin American nations.

In Central and South America, both state and non-state actors are targeting the church. Governments condemn the church, pass laws restricting its activities, and imprison or expel priests and church officials. Criminal gangs, paramilitary groups, cartels, and armed guerrillas see the church as a threat to their power and often threaten or kill religious figures who oppose the drug trade.

The countries most affected include Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. Mexico is considered the most dangerous country for Catholic priests, and Colombia ranks among the top 50 worst places to be a Christian.

Communist Cuba

In Cuba, Catholic priests and other religious face harassment and arrests, largely due to the communist government's desire to maintain strict control and suppress dissent. The 2023 Social Communication Law prohibits criticism of the government, even within a religious context, targeting religious leaders who criticise the regime or support human rights activists. This includes harassment, detention, and state surveillance.

One notable case is Lorenzo Rosales Fajardo, pastor and leader of the Monte de Sion Independent Church, who has been imprisoned since 2021 for participating in a peaceful protest. The Cuban government imposes severe restrictions on religious activities, censoring religious publications and banning Bible sales in bookstores. People have been detained on accusations that they intended to pray for an end to communism, and the mothers of political prisoners are banned from praying for their release.

Havana strictly controls the construction of new churches. In 2020, one of the first new churches since the 1959 communist revolution was constructed. Home churches and underground churches are banned. Cuba is on the US State Department’s Countries of Particular Concern (CPC) list for “particularly severe violations of religious freedom.”

Mexican murders

In Mexico, Augustinian priest Javier García Villafañe was found shot to death in May in Michoacán state. Days earlier, the archbishop of Durango, Faustino Armendáriz, survived an attempted stabbing in the cathedral sacristy after Mass. These incidents highlight why Mexico is considered the most dangerous place to be a priest.

Between 2010 and 2020, over 30 priests were killed, many of whom had denounced the cartels. Religious figures have become particular targets of the cartels, and like most cartel-related murders, these also went unsolved and unpunished.

Former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a socialist known for being soft on cartels, claimed ignorance of the threats and violence against the church, even blaming bishops who accused his government of inaction.

Father Alberto Gómez Sánchez, who directs a migrants’ house in Chiapas, explained that Catholics are hopeful Mexico’s new president, Claudia Sheinbaum, will curtail cartel power and protect priests due to her record in reducing crime as mayor of Mexico City.

However, she has stated she will follow López Obrador’s policies, who was ineffective in reigning in the cartels and denied the violence against priests. It remains uncertain if she will deviate from his approach, and even if she does, success is unlikely given the cartels' entrenched power in the army, police, courts, and Congress.

Nicaraguan nightmare

Nicaragua has been designated on the US State Department’s Countries of Particular Concern (CPC) list for “particularly severe violations of religious freedom.” Under President Daniel Ortega, the government has been accused of targeting church leaders who criticise state policies or support protest movements. Several priests have been harassed, detained, or expelled from the country.

Between 2018 and 2020, there were 190 attacks on churches in Nicaragua. The government has also been restricting church activities, including a ban on public religious events such as Lenten and Holy Week processions.