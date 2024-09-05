Pope Francis likes countries like Indonesia where there are none of those childless cat ladies

Is Pope Francis a plagiarist? No sooner had he arrived in Indonesia on his marathon trip, he called out JD Vance’s “childless cat ladies”.

Well, not those precise words, but sitting next to President Joko Widodo in Jakarta, he praised Indonesia’s relatively high birth rate. "Keep it up, you're an example for everyone, for all the countries that maybe, and this might sound funny, (where) these families prefer to have a cat or a little dog instead of a child," he said.

Republican Veep hopeful Vance has been pilloried in the American media for his mockery of voluntary childlessness, but he said more or less what Pope Francis said. And to see the wisdom of encouraging large families, take a look at Indonesia’s greying neighbours. They are steeling themselves for demographic disaster.

Perhaps the notion of luxuriating in a life without kids works in Brooklyn or Hollywood or in the Beltway. There’s more leisure to check out the restaurants; to go on overseas holidays; to relax in wellness spas. There’s more money for buying shoes and health insurance. There’s no hassle about wiping noses and changing nappies (until you're 70+) . America is a country that is old but rich.

But for Indonesia and its neighbours, shrinking families mean that they will become old before they get rich.

This is happening across Asia – even in Indonesia, where the birth rate has fallen steadily from about 5.6 in 1960 to 2.2 in 2022. Here’s The Economist on Thailand:

In 2021 the share of Thais aged 65 or over hit 14%, a threshold that is often used to define an aged society. Soon Thailand will, like Japan, South Korea and most Western countries, see a dwindling supply of workers and, without extraordinary measures, flagging productivity and growth. Yet unlike Japan and the rest, Thailand, with a GDP per person of just $7,000 in 2021, is not a developed country. It has got old before it has got rich. When Japan had a similar portion of oldies, it was roughly five times richer than Thailand is today.

Other countries which are getting old before they grow rich include China, Vietnam and Sri Lanka. Elderly people in these societies must look upon their twilight years with foreboding. Those who have no children to support them will have to depend on charity or government support.