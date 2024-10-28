- Free newsletter
The prosecution of Päivi Räsänen: unexpected blessings
When I was young, I read Jesus’ fascinating descriptions and warnings about the difficult times to come. He promised to provide us with the words to say when they would take us in front of courts and kings, and we would be His witnesses.
I lived my childhood in Eastern Finland, right next to the Soviet border. I knew that behind the well-closed border, the Bible was a forbidden book, and even owning it could get you into trouble. Christians who lived behind the Iron Curtain have told later how significant it was that Finnish Christians smuggled Bibles across the border and supported Soviet Christians in many ways during that time of persecution.
I could never imagine something like this could ever happen in my lifetime in my home country. In the fall of 2019, I sat in a small interrogation room at the police station. At the table was a pony-tailed policeman and a Bible between us.
He asked me about the meaning of the verses in Romans 1 that I quoted. What did I mean by sin? What is the overall message of Romans or its first chapter? Did I agree to delete my writings within two weeks? I answered no, and said that I stood behind those teachings of the Bible, whatever the consequences. I will not apologise for what the apostle Paul stated.
The situation felt unreal like I was watching myself in a movie. How could this happen in Finland, a model country of democracy and the rule of law? Was I really going to stand before a judge to defend my Bible-based faith? It was only a few years after I had been in charge of the same police as the Minister of the Interior.
At the District Court, the religious interrogation was continued. The prosecutor argued that the Biblical views on sin are hate speech and a criminal insult to a minority.
While working as a government minister, I once met a Chinese Minister of Religious Affairs who was visiting Finland. He assured me that people in China are free in their beliefs, but the actual expression of their faith must be limited so as not to offend anyone. It was absurd to hear the same argument by the Finnish prosecutor in the courtroom.
My legal case has already lasted over five years and has taken up much of my time. I’ve had some painful moments over these years. The process has included long police interrogations and trials at the District Court and the Court of Appeal. Now, I am waiting for the trial at the Supreme Court. I have received two acquittals, and I hope and pray for a third (and final).
Saved souls
However, during this legal process, my biggest surprise has been how much joy and opportunities this has opened. I have gained much more than I have lost.
From the beginning, I deeply felt that the entire process was in God’s hands and had a purpose. I have considered this fight my calling. It has been a privilege and an honour to defend freedom of faith, a fundamental right in a democratic state.
I am blessed by the steadfast support of my loved ones. My dear husband Niilo is a pastor and a Doctor of Theology; we have five children with their families and 12 lovely grandchildren. They have all stood by me, encouraging me to stay strong and pray for me.
What has been remarkable is how God has used this legal process. During this ordeal, I have concretely felt the power of prayer on behalf of Finland and me.
This case has opened wonderful opportunities for me to tell people that the solution to the problem of sin is in the Bible.
Without these criminal charges, I would not have had the exceptional chance to testify about Jesus in front of police officers, in courtrooms and through live broadcasts and press conferences directly to Finnish families.
I have been encouraged by the thousands of messages I have received all over the world, in which people have told me how God has, through this case, encouraged them to pray and trust His Word. Some of them say they have found Christ, including people with an LGBT background.
A 22-year-old man told me he knew almost nothing about Christianity until he listened to a radio interview in which I said, “If you want to know Jesus, you can pray; He will come into your life.” He prayed after the program, and Jesus came into his life. He has been a Christian for two years now.
Also, a young woman said that she concluded that Jesus must be real when she watched the news broadcast about the court case.
The international attention to this case has been amazing. I have given interviews, gone abroad to speak about the trial, and met many lovely people. Words cannot describe how thankful I am to all the brothers and sisters in Christ who have encouraged and supported me during these years.
I am especially grateful to the wonderful lawyers and experts at ADF International for their support and invaluable legal advice throughout this process.
“You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, saving many lives.” Joseph’s words (Genesis 50:20) to his brothers have come to my mind. Our God is amazing at turning evil into good.
This ordeal has increased my trust in God. God is faithful to what He promises in the Bible. Jesus is alive, and He stands by His word.
Päivi Räsänen is a Member of Parliament in Finland. Since 2019, she has been prosecuted for hate speech against homosexuals.
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
