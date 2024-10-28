The prosecution of Päivi Räsänen: unexpected blessings

When I was young, I read Jesus’ fascinating descriptions and warnings about the difficult times to come. He promised to provide us with the words to say when they would take us in front of courts and kings, and we would be His witnesses.

I lived my childhood in Eastern Finland, right next to the Soviet border. I knew that behind the well-closed border, the Bible was a forbidden book, and even owning it could get you into trouble. Christians who lived behind the Iron Curtain have told later how significant it was that Finnish Christians smuggled Bibles across the border and supported Soviet Christians in many ways during that time of persecution.

I could never imagine something like this could ever happen in my lifetime in my home country. In the fall of 2019, I sat in a small interrogation room at the police station. At the table was a pony-tailed policeman and a Bible between us.

He asked me about the meaning of the verses in Romans 1 that I quoted. What did I mean by sin? What is the overall message of Romans or its first chapter? Did I agree to delete my writings within two weeks? I answered no, and said that I stood behind those teachings of the Bible, whatever the consequences. I will not apologise for what the apostle Paul stated.

The situation felt unreal like I was watching myself in a movie. How could this happen in Finland, a model country of democracy and the rule of law? Was I really going to stand before a judge to defend my Bible-based faith? It was only a few years after I had been in charge of the same police as the Minister of the Interior.

At the District Court, the religious interrogation was continued. The prosecutor argued that the Biblical views on sin are hate speech and a criminal insult to a minority.

While working as a government minister, I once met a Chinese Minister of Religious Affairs who was visiting Finland. He assured me that people in China are free in their beliefs, but the actual expression of their faith must be limited so as not to offend anyone. It was absurd to hear the same argument by the Finnish prosecutor in the courtroom.

My legal case has already lasted over five years and has taken up much of my time. I’ve had some painful moments over these years. The process has included long police interrogations and trials at the District Court and the Court of Appeal. Now, I am waiting for the trial at the Supreme Court. I have received two acquittals, and I hope and pray for a third (and final).

Saved souls

However, during this legal process, my biggest surprise has been how much joy and opportunities this has opened. I have gained much more than I have lost.

From the beginning, I deeply felt that the entire process was in God’s hands and had a purpose. I have considered this fight my calling. It has been a privilege and an honour to defend freedom of faith, a fundamental right in a democratic state.