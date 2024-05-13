As Americans prepare for their election, a look back at Nixon

Nixonland: The Rise of a President and the Fracturing of America

By Rick Perlstein. Scribner. 2008. 896 pages.

It is election year and one candidate divides Americans like nobody else.

Reviled with an intense fury by many, he is adored as a protector by many others aghast at developments being pushed by social radicals.

His previous — and graceless — fall from power was accompanied by assurances from the great and good that his career was over and that he could never return.

Now, thanks to his extraordinary political skills, he has recaptured and remade the Republican Party.

In so doing, he has broadened its base by attracting voters from groups that were long part of the Democratic coalition, thus redrawing America’s political map.

On the Democratic side, an incumbent president who achieved major legislative victories early on still finds himself out of touch with a new generation of cultural revolutionaries.

College campuses are in a state of uproar, as the social radicals protest wars in distant lands, and a nervous Democratic Party prepares for a Chicago convention which could turn ugly.

This election will be knife-edge close, and the possibility of a popular third-party wildcard candidate makes the outcome impossible to call.

Donald Trump and Richard Nixon were not similar men. Yet there are eerie similarities between the 2024 and 1968 presidential elections.

The best way of understanding that era is by reading Nixonland: The Rise of a President and the Fracturing of America, which Newsweek declared to be the “best book written about the 1960s”.

Nixonland is one part of Perlstein’s magisterial four-part history of modern American conservatism, roughly covering a period between 1960-1980, culminating in the landslide election victory of Ronald Reagan.

Although Perlstein is well to the Left politically, the fact that his books have mostly been well-received by conservatives attests to their quality.

His writing style differs from most historians. Like his other books, Nixonland is long and extremely detailed, as the author describes the political and cultural context of the Sixties in painstaking detail, often drawing up newspaper reports and television coverage as primary sources.

Polarised

What set this decade apart, according to the author, was the heightened partisanship and the breakdown of the consensus which had existed in America in the decades leading up to this.

Nixonland, Perlstein wrote, “is the America where two separate and irreconcilable sets of apocalyptic fears coexist in the minds of two separate and irreconcilable groups of Americans.”

He adds that during Nixon’s quest for election and his subsequent presidency, this divisiveness “came to encompass the entire political culture of the United States.”

The obvious parallels with the current moment and the aforementioned similarities between the Republican candidates should not be exaggerated.

Where Trump is a fundamentally unserious human being, Richard was the exact opposite.

He was always slightly uncomfortable in campaign mode, and in his element when dealing with complex domestic public policy or considering the multi-faceted nuances of international affairs.