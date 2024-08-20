The pronatalism of Silicon Valley

We hear a lot about the “baby boom” of the 1970s, but far less about the “birth dearth” of 2023. That’s when only 1.62 children were born on average per woman, well below the replacement rate of 2.1. Fewer babies means fewer adults who can contribute to the future economy, military readiness, Social Security, education, and family formation of their own.

It also points to a dim reality for the many Americans who are delaying or forgoing marriage and children altogether. This crisis has caught the attention of socially conservative groups such as The Heritage Foundation, American Compass, the Ethics and Public Policy Center, and the Institute for Family Studies, as well as Silicon Valley elites like Elon Musk.

When considering the different kinds of pronatalism — and not all approaches are created equal — I typically rely on a “pro-family” versus a “pronatalist” distinction. Those in the pro-family camp recognise the essential role of family formation, beginning with man–woman marriage, as a part of the solution. In contrast, those who promote a “more babies” pronatalism tend to encourage childbearing detached from its natural role within the family. The pronatalists of Silicon Valley, however, have a distinct goal that supersedes both categories.

Many of these Silicon Valley elites find themselves in the emerging class of right-wing progressives who view technology as the natural solution to and means of childbearing itself. They tend to promote, in practice if not in speech, a selective pronatalism: more babies of a certain kind. Here the goal is not necessarily saving America from demographic decline, but of ensuring that their future children are the healthiest, smartest, and best potential children they can be.

And, unless Silicon Valley pronatalists impose principled self-restraint onto their reproductive technological developments, such efforts may only further birth inequality and demographic collapse in the United States.

The pronatalists of Silicon Valley

Since 2021, when Elon Musk called the birth decline “one of the biggest risks to civilization”, he has been a fearless ally and legitimising force behind the “more babies” pronatalist movement. He, unlike many in Silicon Valley, has promoted this message in word, deed, and in his personal life, welcoming his twelfth child into the world in 2024.

Most high-profile investors and users of Silicon Valley’s fertility technology, however, are drawn for a different reason. Their primary goal is not to reverse the birth dearth in the United States. Their interest — to the tune of $800 million invested in fertility technology start-ups in 2022 alone — is the creation of genetically superior babies who are selected, often out of a misguided compassion on the part of their parents, based on their health, potential creativity, or other characteristics.

This is not the first time that Silicon Valley elites have turned to technology to overcome a natural part of the human experience. Prior to their emphasis on fertility technology, many Silicon Valley elites — including Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, Sergey Brin, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bryan Johnson — invested heavily in technological means to overcome aging, viewing death itself as a disease.

Given that the reproductive systems of women and men are among the first parts of the human body to deteriorate, many of these same investors have also begun to invest heavily in efforts to extend or avoid the need for human procreation. Further, as their logic goes, instead of waiting until a child is born to invest in longevity and life-saving care, why not select for the healthiest embryos from the beginning?

Main Players and Projects

Investors in fertility technology include a “who’s who” of Silicon Valley. From Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Sam Altman, Brian Armstrong, and Jack Abraham, to Nicole Shanahan and Vitalik Buterin, such technological optimists are looking for a way to reverse reproductive aging, overcome infertility, and optimise child selection.

Some investments are focused on developing fertility awareness-based methods or restorative reproductive medicine such as 28 — a Peter Thiel-backed application from the right-leaning Evie Magazine. This phone application teaches women how to live within their natural cycle with fertility tracking, fitness, and nutritional insights. Nicole Shanahan, Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s running mate and former spouse of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, pledged to give $100 million for reproductive research, especially focused on helping women become pregnant later in life. Such efforts emphasise restorative efforts that heal and work within a woman’s natural body.

Beyond this, however, much of Silicon Valley’s fertility research tends to fall into three categories: embryonic optimisation, technologies that replace the need for human gametes or wombs, and the use of artificial intelligence in the analysis and selection of human life.

Embryonic Optimisation

In 2021, Noor Siddiqui — a former Peter Thiel fellow — launched Orchid, a fertility service that allows couples to screen for more than 1,200 monogenic diseases. While basic preimplantation genetic testing is widely available in the United States — with 75 percent of clinics offering these services — Orchid allows couples to sequence more than 99 percent of an embryo’s genomes. Instead of merely testing for single-gene disorders such as Down syndrome, polygenic testing allows Orchid to screen for conditions that involve multiple genes.

By sequencing an entire genome — technology that has only recently been implemented beyond research labs — Orchid offers parents a polygenic risk score. This score, provided through a user-friendly interface online or in an app, allows parents to see the potential outcomes and genetic predispositions of each embryo. Many of these potential diseases include non-life-threatening conditions such as diabetes, obesity, or hearing loss. It also examines potential neurodevelopmental disorders and psychiatric conditions such as schizophrenia. With an initial investment of $12 million, interest in Orchid and similar start-ups like Genomic Prediction and MyOme has only continued to grow.

Among Silicon Valley elites, there is a lot of interest in developing this technology. Orchid’s investors alone include Fidji Simo, the CEO of Instacart; Anna Wojcicki, the co-founder and CEO of 23andMe; Brian Armstrong, the co-founder and CEO of Coinbase; and George Church, a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. While there is still skepticism about the reliability of such technology, millions of dollars are actively being invested to test it.

Technologies that Replace the Need for Human Gametes or Wombs

In recent years, researchers have turned their attention to emerging technologies such as in vitro gametogenesis (IVG) and artificial wombs.