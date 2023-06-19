Prudence, justice, democracy – and how technocracy thwarts them

In the June 12 issue of National Review, writer Noah Rothman takes aim at the web of intrusive regulations that, as the Lilliputians tried to bind Gulliver with hundreds of strings, try to micromanage our personal lives with regard to the kinds of technologies we use around the house. In recent years, the following well-established items have become targets for government regulation above and beyond the usual safety concerns: incandescent light bulbs, gas stoves, gas water heaters, air conditioners, lawn mowers, and even paper bags and plastic straws.

Any attempt to elucidate a coherent motivation behind these regulations, which emerge from all levels of government (city, state, and federal), tends to end in confusion. Various reasons are given ranging from suspicious increases in childhood asthma for gas stoves, to air and noise pollution from gasoline-powered lawn mowers, to alleged environmental harms from plastic straws. None of the regulators claim that any of these technologies are bad because they are directly responsible for the deaths or injuries of those who use them (although people have died in fires caused by gas stoves and cut off their fingers with lawnmowers). The harm is always more remote: vague and poorly implemented studies showing correlation between asthma and the use of gas ranges, increased levels of environmental pollution that are so small as to be negligible, or the ever-present excuse of climate change.

As Rothman points out, neglected in all these calculations by the regulators are the inconveniences, or worse, placed on the consumer by the by-products of regulation. LED lighting costs more than old-fashioned incandescent lighting. This is a clear burden on poor people. Some kinds of cooking are hard or impossible to do with electric or induction ranges, which also cost more to operate in many locales than gas ranges do. In the name of various vague political causes, then, the regulators ask the much larger number of ordinary citizens to endure a set of individually slight inconveniences, which however add up to a considerable burden if totalled over the entire US.

There is another philosophy of government that is more or less opposed to democracy, and that is technocracy: rule by experts.

If we look at this situation from an ethical point of view, two cardinal virtues come to mind: justice and prudence. Justice sees that each person gets what is coming to him or her, in either a nice way or a not-so-nice way. Prudence is a sort of all-around virtue of balancing various factors so that justice is served. In a democracy, both of these virtues should be possessed by the body politic so that whatever is democratically enacted embodies them.

Before the era of micro-managing regulations, all of the technologies mentioned above were adopted not because they were politically correct, but because enterprising inventors and manufacturers developed them in response to needs and wants of the public. And the public went for them without any help from government. In the name of prudence, certain basic safety regulations and voluntary schemes such as the Underwriters Laboratory label were put in place to ensure that direct harm from these technologies was kept to an acceptably low level, but that was it as far as regulation is concerned.