Religion and the decline of marriage: the Soviet case

Melissa Kearney’s The Two-Parent Privilege made waves amongst economists and policymakers in the final months of 2023. In podcast interviews and panel discussions, a question that consistently confronted Kearney was, “What does the decline of religion have to do with the decline of marriage?”

It was a question that Kearney said herself she wasn’t prepared to answer since the book narrowed in on the empirical relationship between unmarried parents and their children’s socioeconomic outcomes. Still, the question is a real and relevant one. What is the role of religion in supporting stable households and even, dare I say, enforcing commitment?

Clara Piano and I chip away at this question in our working paper “Three to Get Married? The Role of Religious Authorities in Marriage.” Throughout history, religious organisations have overseen the regulation and enforcement of marriage contracts, and still today, religious marriage holds meaning and responsibilities distinct from marriage contracts overseen by the state alone.

Isolating the effect of a marital third party is difficult because religious couples are likely to be different on unobservable margins from those who are not. In our paper, we focus on the Soviet era, a period in which religious marriage was banned, to compare marital outcomes in cases where a religious third party is and is not present.

Secularised

Following the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia, organised religion was immediately replaced with the promotion of scientific atheism. For centuries prior to the Revolution, marriage was a religious affair, but in 1917, the Bolsheviks issued two decrees concerning marriage: first, religious ceremonies were to be replaced with civil registration, and second, unilateral divorce was now permitted. Instead of vowing their loyalty to one another under God, the bride and groom, draped in red, pledged themselves to raising the production of the state.

In the next few years, the Party would further alter familial affairs by legalising abortion, eliminating the legal category of “illegitimate child” (a label which historically encouraged monogamy and parental investment), and banning inheritance.

Figure 1: Rates of Church Attendance in Soviet Russia

Did these changes to laws and formalities alter the lived reality of married couples in the Soviet Union? Our findings suggest yes — we demonstrate that the removal of religious authorities decreased fertility and increased divorce rates both over time and within the regions of the USSR exposed to higher degrees of religious repression.

Women and children suffered; the time period immediately following the new marriage decrees is remembered as years of “postcard divorce”. The ease of divorce enabled men to change wives as they pleased, leaving abandoned women and an estimated 9 million starving children on the streets with no support.

In the paper, we provide a game theory explanation of why a non-enforced marriage would lead to behaviour that creates a child but discourages faithfulness.

Figure 2: Rates of Divorce in the Soviet Union

Figure 3: Crude Birth Rates in the Soviet Union

The various regions that became Soviet Socialist Republics featured different religious traditions whose involvement in marriage is visible in the data on divorce and fertility. For those in the Russian Orthodox tradition, the priest played a major role in guiding a couple through the marital covenant and its features.

Though all religious organisations were targeted, the removal (and widespread execution) of Russian Orthodox priests left a gap in support and guidance for a married couple. The regions that fared best were those with Muslim heritage. Muslim SSRs had relied primarily on extended family members to enforce marital agreements for generations, so they experienced less disruption when the ban on religious marriage took effect. Divorce was lower, and fertility was higher in these republics (Divorce rates shown in Figure 4).

Figure 4: Divorce Rates by Region and Religion