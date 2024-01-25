Religious liberty and the dangerous snake of moral panic

I will devote my short remarks to alert you about an enemy that may hit you lethally and without warning. It is called the “moral panic” and it has been studied by sociologists for several decades. It can be compared to a snake hidden in the grass. It remains there waiting for victims. When you see it, it may be too late.

Moral panics about minority religions are created by generalising a single incident. The incident is real. It is not invented. What is invented is the claim that the incident is typical of a whole category of events or organisations.

In the field of religion, as studied by Philip Jenkins and other social scientists, including the undersigned, the model of the moral panic passes through three stages.

Trigger

First, an incident occurs, sometimes claiming human lives, that mightily impresses the public opinion. It can be the bad moral behaviour of one or more religious leaders or more tragic incidents of terrorism or mass suicide of homicide. Examples include scandals of pedophilia within the Catholic Church, terrorist attacks perpetrated using or abusing the name of Islam, mass suicides and homicides such as those of the Order of the Solar Temple in France, Switzerland and Canada between 1994 and 1996, or the recent deaths by extreme fasting in an Evangelical church in Kenya.

Second, it is alleged that those responsible for these incidents are not exceptions or anomalies but are typical representatives of larger categories. It is argued that pedophile priests are typical representatives of priests in general, who are all sexually frustrated and thus inclined to commit sexual crimes.

That Muslim terrorists are just typical examples of Muslims, as all Muslims reject the values of modern Western societies and tend to live in a situation of “separatism” from them, which naturally leads to confrontation and violence. That so-called “suicide cults” are typical of “cults” in general because in all “cults” leaders who are malignant narcissists “brainwash” their followers and induce them to self-destructive behaviour.

All these statements are false. Although numerous enough and a dramatic problem for the Catholic Church, pedophile priests represent a small percentage of the some 400,000 Catholic priests active throughout the world. Pedophilia is equally or more prevalent among married family men and religious ministers than among celibate Catholic priests. Most Muslims in the world do not support terrorism. The vast majority of groups their opponents label as “cults” are peaceful and law-abiding and certainly do not support suicide or homicide.