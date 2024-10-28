Replacing Halloween – Putin’s pumpkin panic

If you’re hoping to celebrate Halloween this October 31, you’d better make sure you don’t happen to be in Russia at the time: some there would like to have you arrested for spreading “Western Satanism” if you did.

Vitaly Milonov is a notoriously outspoken self-styled “demon-hunter“ and member of the Russian Parliament, or Duma, for President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia Party, who presents himself as being far more Orthodox than the Russian Orthodox Church itself is. Last October, in his capacity as Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children, Milonov suggested subjecting any Russian found wearing a Halloween costume to drugs and alcohol checks, and even compulsory police-administered “gay-tests”, whatever they may be.

The festival being a modern 1990s import into Russia from the West, Milonov viewed it as a source of foreign infection, fit only for “perverts and degenerates”. He declared its celebration by public institutions like schools to breach federal law, advising good patriots to instead line up pumpkins decorated with the faces of Presidents Biden and Zelensky before shooting them in the head.

Actually, Halloween is not (yet) illegal across Russia, but that does seem to be the way things are currently headed. Another Russian MP, Yaroslav Nilov, has suggested the minor remedy of simply renaming it the “Day of Scary Tales and Stories”, but a far more popular solution has been to rebrand it as an alternative “traditional” Orthodox Christian event – the Pumpkin Feast of the Saviour (i.e., Jesus Christ). The only problem being that this “age-old” Christian festival never actually existed …

Feast of fools

The Russian anthropologist Alexandra Arkhipova (recognised as a “foreign agent” by the Kremlin, perhaps because of her gross pumpkin-heresy), has demonstrated that, as recently as 2013, there were precisely zero references to the Pumpkin Feast in Russian State media; a decade later, by 2023, no fewer than 867 separate media outlets had mentioned the thing by name.

This is not very surprising, as Arkhipova says the very idea of the Pumpkin Feast was invented purely as a joke around 2014-16, intended to satirise the way Putin’s government and its allies in the Orthodox Church had been increasingly exorcising all Western influence from the nation as a corrupting force, following the annexation of Crimea; the Russian Academy of Education recently concluded Halloween was a harmful manifestation of “Anglo-Saxon pseudo-culture”, for example.

Compliant newspapers informed their readers that the Pumpkin Feast was quite different, however: “Unlike the gloomy Halloween, where the main attributes are blood, ghouls, evil spirits, Pumpkin [Feast] is a kind, bright, positive day and, most importantly, close to our [native Russian] spirit and culture."

There are three genuine Harvest Festival-type Orthodox feast days in Russia, sometimes called the Apple, Nut and Honey Feasts of the Savior, and satirists joked that the Pumpkin Feast was obviously a forgotten one which would soon be drafted in by Putin to replace Halloween … before, with alarming rapidity, this same joke then became actual reality.

In Russia, pumpkins are often seen as an inherently native crop, which appear in the first Russian cookbooks of the late 1700s, making them ideal potential nationalist symbols. Unfortunately, however, they were actually foreign imports, brought in by Western European and Muslim traders in the 1500s.

Accordingly, a fake history of the pumpkin had to be invented to go alongside the fake holiday. Supposedly, Byzantine monks brought a colossal pumpkin to an Orthodox holy man called Saint Vladimir the Bright Sun in days of yore, ever since when pumpkins have been grown across Russia as a sacred national Christian fruit – an unlikely tale as, just like the Pumpkin Feast itself, Saint Vladimir the Bright Sun is himself a contemporary fake regime media creation too.