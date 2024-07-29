Women deserve to know they can reverse in-progress chemical abortions

Though abortion supporters would have you believe otherwise, many women regret choosing abortion and experience negative mental-health consequences long afterward. In recent years, doctors have developed a safe and effective method to allow women undergoing a chemical abortion to halt and reverse the procedure if they change their mind before the abortion is complete — and abortion providers are doing everything they can to stop women from finding out about it.

Abortion pill reversal, or APR, is a regimen of progesterone, an essential hormone in gestating an unborn child, that counteracts the harmful effects of the abortion drug mifepristone. In the best-case scenario, if taken at the right time, progesterone can stop mifepristone from cutting off nutrients to the unborn child, allowing the mother to carry a healthy baby to term.

Estimates suggest that more than 5,000 women have successfully used APR to save their unborn children from an in-progress abortion. As the rate of chemical abortions continues to rise in the US, pro-life lawmakers are attempting to make APR more readily available, proposing policies to require abortion providers to notify women about the method as part of giving informed consent to a chemical abortion — what one might consider a “pro-choice” policy.

But these efforts have been met with harsh criticism and even legal pushback from abortion providers and activist organisations, who assert, contrary to the best evidence, that APR is unscientific and harmful to women. Their campaign against APR reveals an ugly truth: abortion supporters refuse to offer women any choice other than abortion.

The science of abortion pill reversal

According to the most recent estimates from the Guttmacher Institute, chemical abortions now account for nearly two-thirds of all abortions annually. Chemical abortion drugs are approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use before ten weeks of pregnancy, but abortion providers often prescribe them up to about twelve weeks.

Chemical abortion involves the use of two drugs. First, the pregnant mother ingests mifepristone, which blocks progesterone from sustaining the unborn child, which most often leads to the child’s death. Shortly thereafter, she ingests misoprostol, which causes contractions that expel the unborn child.

In order to have a chance of being effective, abortion pill reversal must be administered before the woman takes misoprostol. The method is more effective the sooner it is taken after the ingestion of mifepristone.

Contrary to claims from abortion providers, the best evidence shows that APR is both safe and effective when used on this timeline. The largest case series studying APR surveyed more than 750 women and found that up to 70 percent were able to carry healthy babies to term after taking mifepristone, depending on how progesterone was administered.

“These survival rates compare favourably with published embryo and fetal survival rate of 25 percent, if no treatment is attempted, the rate used as a control,” the study’s authors note. The study did not find any correlation between APR and birth defects or other negative health consequences.

Meanwhile, the chief study that abortion supporters cite to claim that APR harms women actually demonstrates the opposite: mifepristone poses health risks to women, and progesterone has only been proven helpful in treating those negative effects. This result is unsurprising. Doctors have long been safely and effectively prescribing progesterone to treat infertility or care for pregnant mothers with a history of miscarriage or a higher risk of preterm birth. There has never been evidence that progesterone poses serious risks either to mother or child.