The Rohingya, China’s other genocide

While governments and international media have recognised China’s culpability in the Uyghur genocide in Xinjiang, they have overlooked China's involvement in the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar/Burma.

Myanmar is home to the world’s oldest ongoing conflict, with most of the country’s 135 ethnic groups fighting against various military governments that have taken control since 1948. This protracted conflict has compounded the suffering of the Rohingya.

The Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority group from the Rakhine State in Myanmar (Burma), number about 3.5 million. Historically, they have faced severe persecution, discrimination, and violence in Myanmar, where they are not recognised as one of the country's official ethnic groups. They are denied Burmese citizenship, making them the world’s largest stateless population.

The lack of citizenship puts those who have fled in a very difficult situation. Foreign countries generally do not offer visas to people without a passport or citizenship in a recognised country, and deportation back to Myanmar would return them to a conflict zone where their lives would immediately be in peril.

Deepening crisis

The roots of the Rohingya crisis date back to the colonial period, but the situation has drastically worsened in recent decades due to deep-seated ethnic tensions and political maneouvres in Myanmar. In May 2012, violent riots erupted in Rakhine State following the murder of a Rakhine woman, blamed on Rohingya Muslims.

This incident led to violent clashes between ethnic Rakhine Buddhists and Rohingya Muslims, exacerbated by the Myanmar government, which aimed to create disunity among ethnic minorities, particularly targeting the Rohingya, to pave the way for Chinese investment projects.

The violence escalated over weeks, actively fueled by the government spreading rumours to incite clashes. In Buddhist neighbourhoods, they spread rumours that the Rohingya had killed a monk, while in Muslim neighbourhoods, they claimed Buddhists had killed an imam. These rumours led to clashes and police intervention, resulting in dozens of deaths and further inflaming the situation. A state of emergency was declared, and the military took control.

By the time order was restored, 88 people had been killed, 90,000 displaced, and approximately 2,528 houses burned. Rohingya NGOs accused Burmese police and military of singling out the Rohingya for mass arrests and arbitrary violence. Later that same year, further violence broke out, leading to another 80 deaths and the displacement of 20,000 more people. Many Rohingyas and Rakhine ended up in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, where they remain to this day.

Financial stake

The Myanmar government entered into a contract with China to construct the multi-billion dollar Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and two other major cities: Maungdaw and Sittwe. Beijing sees Myanmar as its gateway to the Indian Ocean and has made significant investments in infrastructure projects such as pipelines and a deep-sea port in Rakhine State.

These projects, part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), include gas, petroleum, oil, and a railroad connecting China to the Bay of Bengal. They are crucial for China as they allow it to bypass the Strait of Malacca, reducing its reliance on this chokepoint for oil and gas imports. Chinese companies are also involved in resource extraction projects in Myanmar, including in Rakhine State. These economic ties make China reluctant to support actions that could destabilise the region or jeopardise its investments.