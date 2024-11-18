Russian women say Nyet to children

The world's population is becoming greyer, getting sicker, and growing fewer. Fertility rates are falling far below replacement level. Nearly everyone is alarmed by this, apart from a few ZPG ninjas. The proportion of Japanese over 65 in 2050 will be about 40 percent. In China, that figure will be about 30 percent; in Germany, about 30 percent; in Iran, about 25 percent; in the United States, about 20 percent; and in Russia, about 25 percent.

A high proportion of elderly means fewer taxpayers, fewer innovators, more dependents, and bigger healthcare bills. There will be shortages of workers and – this must be giving generals everywhere nightmares – soldiers.

So governments are experimenting with schemes to boost the number of babies. There have been all sorts: subsidized IVF, baby bonuses, generous parental leave, and awards for fertile mothers. Singapore even experimented with a government dating service.

None of these carrots has worked.

So Russia is trying a stick.

A new law criminalising “child-free propaganda” passed the lower house of parliament earlier this month. It still have to be passed by the upper house and signed by President Putin.

“Childfree propaganda is a socially dangerous phenomenon. The Americans are promoting this. Our country is vast and their ideology is dangerous. Under no circumstances should it be allowed to spread,” Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house, said in October.

The Russian Orthodox Church is on board. “Child-free is an ideology…that claims children are not obligatory in life and, more generally, even fosters hatred toward children,” said Father Fyodor Lukyanov, the head of the patriarch’s Commission on the Family and the Defense of Motherhood and Childhood earlier this year. “Such child-hating, people-hating ideologies – particularly child-free – must be banned and equated with extremism since they are destroying our future, our children.”

President Putin has lots of things on his mind, including that special operation in Ukraine, but increasing the birth rate is a very high priority for him. In May he issued a decree calling for measures to raise the birth rate and to increase the number of families with three or more children. In 2022 the government revived the Soviet-era Mother Heroine awardfor women who have 10 or more children -- a lump sum cash prize of US$16,500.

If it passes, the legislation will ban “childfree propaganda” on the internet and in the media, films and advertisements. There will be steep fines –about $4000 for individuals and $51,000 for organisations. The law is loosely worded and human rights advocates fear that even positive comments about a childfree lifestyle or public discussions on birth control or abortion could be considered a violation.