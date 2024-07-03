SCOTUS rules on the abortion pill

On 13 June 2024, the United States Supreme Court ruled that abortion drugs can remain on the market. The background is that in 2000, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which approves pharmaceutical products for sale to the public, allowed the sale of the abortion drug Mifepristone (RU486), usually used in conjunction with Misoprostol (Cytotec) to end a pregnancy by medical means.

The case before the Supreme Court was brought by emergency room doctors, who have to deal with the traumatic effects of adverse reactions to the drugs. The case alleged that the FDA was arbitrary and capricious in approving the drugs without the need for minimal safeguards, as well as in removing the reporting of almost all adverse events, in not requiring a physician to prescribe the drug, and in allowing it to be mailed out directly to the user.

An amicus brief, signed by 2743 women who had suffered severe adverse reactions, was tendered as part of the case. The Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, rejected the case on the technical grounds that the doctors did not have standing to bring it before the Court. Obviously, this opens the way for a subsequent case to be brought by those who do have standing.

Crucial measures

The safeguards are important, and they are common practice virtually everywhere the drugs are used. In France, for example, medical abortions using these drugs must be performed at government-operated hospitals and clinics, typically with or adjacent to emergency room facilities. Women are screened for numerous medical conditions that rule out use of the two drugs. Ultrasound is used to determine the gestational age and to rule out tubal pregnancy.

After women are given the drugs, they are monitored on-site for approximately four hours, with their blood pressure taken every half hour, so that allergic reactions, cardiopulmonary “events,” hemorrhaging and the like can be treated promptly before they become life-threatening. The doctor must also ensure that electrocardiogram equipment and resuscitative cardiopulmonary equipment are at hand.