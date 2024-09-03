- Free newsletter
- The Latest
- Topics
-
About
Southeast Asia sea gypsies face cultural eradication
Thirteen-year-old Osama, a member of the Philippine Bajau ethnic group, proudly follows his father, Jaji, out to sea to dive for fish. With his makeshift goggles, he plunges into the water, trying to keep up with his father, who sinks like a stone to the bottom, where he expertly shoots a fish with a homemade spear gun.
On these ocean outings, Osama hones his swimming and diving skills, aspiring to one day provide for his family as his father does. His mother and younger brother watch with pride as Osama’s breath-holding and deep-diving abilities improve. Despite being only five years old, Osama’s younger brother already knows how to climb out onto the arm of the boat to grab the fish as their father surfaces.
In the evening, the family returns to their shack on stilts, perched over the tide pool. On days when they don't fish, Osama attends a one-room school in the maze of wooden shacks connected by gangplanks that make up the Bajau community on Palawan Island, Philippines. About fifty students of varying ages share the single classroom, with attendance often spotty as many miss school to accompany their families on fishing trips. The weather forecast predicts rain for the next day, so school attendance is expected to be high.
Roughly 500 miles away on Surin Island in Thailand, 25 Moken sea nomad children are running from their one-room school, stripping off their uniforms, and jumping into the sea. Their teacher explains that this happens several hours a day, and he has learned to teach according to the schedule of the children and the tides, as these children also need to help their fathers catch fish.
Conundrum
Governments worldwide have yet to find an ideal solution for their indigenous, aboriginal, nomadic, and minority communities. Excluding these groups from the modern economy and denying their children access to education is a humanitarian failing. However, taking children away for education is equally problematic, as it deprives them of the skills and desire to maintain their traditional way of life.
Forcing nomads into permanent dwellings to provide them with government services risks undermining their culture, just as offering monthly welfare checks would. Transitioning seafaring people to low-level labour jobs on land is not an improvement and would similarly erode their cultural identity. Even teaching children to read and write the national language could be the first step toward erasing their traditional culture.
As the debate on how to address the needs of traditional communities continues, the encroachment of the modern world into their historical territories threatens to make their traditional livelihoods impossible within a few years, leading to the loss of their culture. This is the situation facing Southeast Asia's sea-dwelling minorities.
For thousands of years, Southeast Asia's sea nomads — often called "sea gypsies" — have navigated the waters between Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand. This diverse group, comprising roughly one million maritime hunter-gatherers from various ethnicities, including the Salons, Moken, Orang Laut, Bajau, Sama-Bajau, and Duano, live, forage, and fish off the coasts of islands such as Borneo, Sumatra, Sulawesi, and the Sulu Archipelago.
They face growing threats from overfishing, pollution, tourism, scuba diving, and government policies that disregard their culture. As modernisation and environmental degradation encroach on the marine environment, the unique cultures and way of life of these sea nomad communities are increasingly at risk.
Diverse cultures
The Salons are one of Burma's smallest ethnic minorities. They travel the country’s Mergui Archipelago along the southern coast and range as far as the Philippines, Borneo, and Thailand. Known for spending most of their time on boats called kabang, they live offshore, fishing for sustenance and rarely interacting with land dwellers. The names "Salon", "Saloun", "Salone", "Salum", and "Salong" are all used by the Burmese junta to describe this group, though they call themselves the Moken.
In Burma, the name "Saloun" appears in official documents, while "Moken" is used in official Thai records to distinguish the Thai Moken from the Burmese Moken. Like all ethnic minorities in Burma, the Salong suffer from the long-running war, but unlike others, they have never formed their own government, institutions, or resistance army.
The Thai Moken spend most of their lives on thatch-roofed wooden boats, primarily in Myanmar's Mergui Archipelago and along Thailand's Andaman Sea coast. Their language, of Austronesian origin, includes many Malay words and significant vocabulary borrowed from Thai. Traditionally nomadic, the Moken live on their kabang boats during the dry season and move to land during the monsoon. They rely on the sea for their livelihood, practising sustainable fishing and gathering.
The Moken have a rich oral tradition, passing down stories and myths through generations. As animists, their beliefs centre around spirits of the sea and land. Their unique boat-building techniques reflect their belief systems, folklore, and spiritual symbolism.
Orang Laut are found in the Riau Archipelago and other parts of Indonesia, as well as in Malaysia and Singapore. Historically maritime nomads, many have now adopted a more sedentary lifestyle. Skilled fishermen and navigators, they once served as guides and defenders for the Malay Sultanates.
The Orang Laut have a hierarchical social structure and a strong communal identity, practising a blend of animism and Islam with rituals tied to the sea. Their traditional knowledge encompasses boat building, fishing techniques, and navigation.
Join Mercator today for free and get our latest news and analysis
Buck internet censorship and get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox. It's free and your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell your personal data.
The Sama-Bajau, often referred to as Bajau or Bajau Laut, are spread across the Philippines, Malaysia (particularly in Sabah and eastern Malaysia), and Indonesia (Sulawesi). This group of sea nomads and coastal dwellers is known for their seafaring lifestyle, though many have also settled in coastal villages. They engage in fishing, seaweed farming, and trading.
Traditionally, the Sama-Bajau were nomadic, originating from the Samal Tribe on the island of Mindanao in the Philippines. The Bajau Laut, or "sea Bajau", are a specific subgroup known for living on boats or in stilt houses along the coast. They spend most of their lives at sea, engaging in fishing, collecting sea cucumbers, and trading marine resources. Despite their maritime focus, many now live in communities of stilt houses in coastal areas. These crowded settlements often lack basic sanitation, with whole families living in single rooms.
The Sama-Bajau have a rich cultural heritage, with music, dance, and traditional crafts playing important roles. Their religious practices blend Islam with indigenous beliefs. Although the Badjao are nominally Muslim, their religious instruction is limited, and practices like avoiding pork and circumcising boys at age thirteen are observed. The Bajau are also renowned for their free diving abilities and deep connection to the sea.
Their social structure is organised around family units, and they celebrate cultural festivals like Regatta Lepa in Sabah, which showcases their maritime heritage. Despite the challenges of modernisation and changing lifestyles, the Sama-Bajau remain deeply connected to their traditions and the sea that has sustained them for generations.
Endangered
Given their nomadic lifestyle, low levels of education, and limited participation in the civil process, sea gypsies are a particularly vulnerable group. Their situation is further complicated by the fact that many are stateless and lack citizenship in the countries where they operate. This lack of legal recognition restricts their access to healthcare, education, and legal protection, exacerbating their marginalisation.
Depletion of marine resources due to overfishing by commercial entities, including China's commercial fishing operations, significantly reduces the availability of fish, the primary food source for sea nomads. In some areas, fish stocks have dropped by as much as 95 percent. Marine pollution, such as plastic waste and oil spills, further damages the ecosystems these communities rely on for their livelihood. Additionally, tourism, over-tourism, and dive excursions bring large numbers of visitors and boats into the areas that sea gypsies depend on for food, exacerbating environmental degradation.
Government policies in some countries restrict the nomadic lifestyle, forcing sea nomads to settle on land, which disrupts their traditional way of life. Economic marginalisation and limited access to alternative livelihoods keep many sea nomad communities in poverty. While tourism can bring economic benefits, it also leads to cultural commodification and displacement from traditional territories.
The shift to a more sedentary lifestyle, combined with exposure to modern economic pressures, often leads younger generations to abandon traditional practices and knowledge. While education is essential, it typically focuses on mainstream curricula that do not include traditional knowledge, leading to a disconnect from cultural heritage. Social discrimination and marginalisation from mainstream society further isolate these communities, deepening their vulnerability.
Every country in the region, except perhaps Myanmar, is making efforts to assist their respective sea gypsy populations, though the solutions are far from perfect. Regional cooperation is essential for Southeast Asian countries to work together on finding effective solutions. A critical first step is acquiring reliable data on the sea gypsies, including their population, locations, and fishing areas. Unfortunately, this data remains elusive.
Marine protected areas in many countries have restricted sea gypsies' access to traditional fishing grounds, threatening their ability to sustain themselves. A possible solution involves creating transboundary protected areas and developing co-management plans that include the sea nomads in decision-making. Sustainable livelihood programs should also be developed, such as community-based tourism and advocacy for their rights and recognition. Floating schools and mobile clinics could provide education and healthcare while respecting their nomadic lifestyle.
Efforts are being made to document and preserve their culture, language, and traditional knowledge, though these programs are mostly privately funded and would benefit from more government support. Finally, granting citizenship to the sea gypsies would significantly improve their situation, giving them the option to continue their seafaring lifestyle, settle on land, or adopt a semi-permanent lifestyle with full access to education, healthcare, and other benefits. Citizenship would also provide them with crucial legal protection.
Share this article via the various social media buttons to raise awareness of the sea nomads' plight.
Antonio Graceffo, PhD, China-MBA MBA, is a China economic analyst teaching economics at the American University in Mongolia. He has spent 20 years in Asia and is the author of six books about China. His writing has appeared in The Diplomat, South China Morning Post, Jamestown Foundation China Brief, Penthouse, Shanghai Institute of American Studies, Epoch Times, War on the Rocks, Just the News, and Black Belt Magazine.
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.