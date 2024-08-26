When your school puts God in a closet and shuts the door

I recently stumbled across Harvard’s mission statement issued in the year 1642: “Everyone shall consider as the main end of his life and studies, to know God and Jesus Christ, which is eternal life.”

This, of course, is based on a scripture from the gospel of John: “And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent.” Harvard’s original purpose — grounded in scripture — was to help students know God and thereby obtain eternal life.

My, how things have changed.

And, of course, it’s not just Harvard that’s changed. It’s essentially every public university and public school everywhere. God has been escorted out the door in the name of “separating church and state.” And therefore, the rising generation is growing up with the prime purpose of education — and the prime purpose of life — omitted from the whole of their educational experience from age five upwards.

A thundering message

In considering his educational upbringing, professor Chris Schlect said,

“In not mentioning God, my public school teachers preached a thundering message daily. By implication, they taught that God is not relevant to most areas of life… [W]ith every lesson, in every class period, all day every day for 12 years, I was being taught to think like an atheist in the academic realm and didn’t even know that I was being indoctrinated.”

Centuries before kindergartners and preschoolers were subjected to sexual debauchery and high schoolers were instructed to take pride in sexual deviance, reformer and revolutionary Martin Luther foresaw the end of the road for schools in which belief in God was divorced from education. In 1537, he wrote:

“I am much afraid that schools will prove to be the gates of hell unless they diligently labour in explaining the Holy Scriptures, engraving them in the hearts of youth. I advise no one to place their child where the Scriptures do not reign paramount. Every institution in which men are not increasingly occupied with the Word of God must become corrupt.”

And by and large, they have. The idea of the Scriptures reigning paramount in schools is laughable today, even to people who believe in them.

Close to home

Near the end of the last school year, I had a conversation with my young son about remembering God and making good choices every day at school. He looked at me and said, “I don’t think about Jesus ever while I’m at school.”

This hit me hard: My kid doesn’t think about Jesus all day long.

But then again, what is there in the typical school environment that would lead my son’s mind to God? Almost nothing. It could be argued that he should carry God with him wherever he goes, but is it really fair for me to talk to my seven-year-old for a few minutes every day about God and then send him into a godless environment for seven hours a day and expect him to keep God close to his heart?