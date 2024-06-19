Seeing the unseen in 'Inside Out 2'

I promise this is not going to turn into a movie review column. But the new Pixar release Inside Out 2 does what it does so well that I think it deserves some positive attention, and without CGI-powered technology, a movie like this simply wouldn't be possible. The thing it does well is to turn dusty abstractions into solid-looking realities that are vivid, memorable, and understandable. And that's not easy.

In case you missed both the original Inside Out in 2015 and this year's just-released sequel, here is the basic setup. Riley is a young girl (pre-teen at first, just turned 13 in the present film) who faces some stresses in her life that by themselves are fairly common and unremarkable: enduring a move from the Midwest to the West Coast, playing competitive hockey, and generally dealing with adolescent crises. So far, so dull. But you, the movie viewer, are privileged to see what goes on in Riley's mind. Not her brain, her mind — that's an important distinction.

The Inside Out films are perhaps some of the most philosophically sophisticated and yet successful movies ever made, because they portray abstractions — the technical philosophical word is "concepts" — in a way that is not only accessible, but entertaining to virtually anybody old enough to understand English (or whatever other language the foreign export versions are dubbed into).

Feelings

In the first film, we meet Joy, Anger, Fear, and Sadness, each voiced by a top professional actor and matched by characters designed to remind you of their nature at every moment. Sadness is a small, rounded, blue, bespectacled woman, and Anger is a stocky, bright-red guy who literally blows his top like a blowtorch at the slightest provocation.

The conceit that inside our minds, there is a tiny being at the "controls" of our body is an old one, and the Pixar writers show the various emotions at Riley's control panel, so that when Sadness takes over, we see Riley crying, for example. The film vividly portrays metaphorical phrases such as "back of the mind", "train of thought", and "stream of consciousness" in ways that are both logical and funny as all get-out.

But the movies are more than just bad puns realised with millions of dollars' worth of digital graphics. Lisa Damour, one of the psychologists who served as a consultant during the sequel's production, has written a book on the anxiety epidemic that teenagers, especially girls, are experiencing these days. Interviewed by Slate, she said that Inside Out 2 can help teenagers and their parents understand that unpleasant emotions like anxiety are not simply bad and to be avoided at all costs, but instead have an important role to play as long as they don't completely take over.

The Slate reviewer credits the original Inside Out with helping him change the way he relates to his own children, and the new film has the potential to do that and more for both teenagers suffering from anxiety and their parents trying to help them.

I would go further than simply saying that the movie can help teenagers and their parents therapeutically. I would say that it's a strong proponent of realism in a culture that has embraced nominalism and idealism for way too long.