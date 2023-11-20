Should social media data replace opinion polls — and voting?

It only stands to reason that there is some correlation among these three classes of activity. If someone watches hours of Trump speeches and says they are going to vote for Trump, it would be surprising to find that they actually voted for Bernie Sanders as a write-in, for example.

But there is a time-honoured tradition in democracies that the act of voting is somehow sacred and separate from anything else a person happens to do or say. Because voting is the exercise of a right conferred by the government, in the moment of voting, a person is acting in an official capacity. It is essentially the same kind of act as when a governor or president signs a law, and should be safeguarded and respected in the same way. A president may have said things that lead you to think he will sign a certain law. He may even say he'll sign it when it comes to his desk. But until he actually and consciously signs it, it's not yet a law.

There are laws against bribing executives and judges in order to influence their decisions, and so there are also laws against paying people to vote a certain way. That is because in a democracy, we expect the judgment of each citizen to be exercised in a conscious and deliberate way. And bribes or other forms of vote contamination corrupt this process.

Bypass?

Despite the findings of the University of Lausanne researchers that so far, no one has attempted to replace opinion polls wholesale with data garnered from social media or other sources, the danger still exists. And with the advent of AI and its ability to ferret out correlations in inhumanly large data sets, I can easily imagine a scenario such as the following.

Suppose some hotshot polling organisation finds that they can get a consistently high correlation between traditional voting, on the one hand, and "polling" based on a sophisticated use of social media and other Internet-extracted data — data extracted in most cases without the explicit knowledge of the people involved. Right now, that sort of thing is not possible, but it may be achievable in the near future.

Suppose also that, for whatever reason, participation in actual voting plummets. This sounds far-fetched, but already we've seen how one person can singlehandedly cast effective aspersions on the validity of elections that by most historical measures were properly conducted.

Someone may float the idea that, hey, we have this wonderful polling system that predicts the outcomes of elections so well that people don't even have to vote! Let's just do it that way — ask the AI system to find out what people want, and then give it to them.

It sounds ridiculous now. But in 1980, it sounded ridiculous to say that in the near future, soft-drink companies will be bottling ordinary water and selling it to you at a dollar a bottle. And it sounded ridiculous to say that the US Census Bureau would quit trying to count every last person in the country, and would rely instead on a combination of mailed questionnaires and "samples" collected in person.

So, if anybody in the future proposes replacing actual voting with opinion polls that people don't actually have to participate in, I'm here to say we should oppose the idea. It betrays the notion of democratic voting at its core. The social scientists can play with social media data all they want, but there is no substitute for voting, and there never should be.

Karl D. Stephan is a professor of electrical engineering at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. This article has been republished, with permission, from his blog Engineering Ethics, which is a MercatorNet partner site. His ebook Ethical and Otherwise: Engineering in the Headlines is available in Kindle format and also in the iTunes store.

Image: Pexels