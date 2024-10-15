Should we fight for Net Zero or adapt to climate change?

How often do politicians, prominent leaders, and the mainstream media explicitly or implicitly conflate climate change with rising CO 2 concentration? Very often. It occurs so regularly that they have effectively become the same thing. Here are two examples.

Here is the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in June this year: “In the case of climate, we are not the dinosaurs. We are the meteor. We are not only in danger. We are the danger.”

And here is Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, in 2021, in a speech which made her famous:

“Code Red. Code Red to the G7 countries, code red, code red to the G20.

Earth the COP. That’s what it said. Earth to COP. For those who have eyes to see, for those who have ears to listen and for those who have a heart to feel, 1.5 is what we need to survive. 2 degrees, yes S-G [Secretary-General], is a death sentence for the people of Antigua and Barbuda, for the people of the Maldives, for the people of Dominica and Fiji, for the people of Kenya and Mozambique, and yes, for the people of Samoa and Barbados.

We do not want that dreaded death sentence and we have come here today to say, ‘try harder, try harder,’ because our people, the climate army, the world, the planet needs our actions now, not next year, not in the next decade.”

I agree with them that global warming is real; I disagree that it’s time to panic. Let’s unpack this.

About global warming

The lower troposphere (our atmosphere up to 8 km altitude) has been warming at 0.16℃/decade since Dec 1, 1978. A new record was set in August 2024: “each of the last 12 consecutive months achieved their highest value [global temperature anomaly] in the 45+ year satellite record”, according to the UAH Global Temperature Report.

The Copernicus Global Climate Highlights 2023 and NOAA’s Annual 2023 Global Climate Report report a bleak situation. And there’s plenty more bad news below in this chart.

No wonder people are worried about climate change, especially as the world careens towards war and political and financial instability. Poor nations like Barbados are impacted the most by climate change.

But is it really a climate “code red” in the way Prime Minister Mottley fears? This may surprise you, but a recently published scientific paper suggests “perhaps not”. More about this later.

But from what I can see, as an educated layman in this debate, is that most people see one huge problem – global warming – and one expensive solution, Net Zero. This is mistaken.

According to the analysis underpinning the Paris Agreement limit of 2℃ (1.5℃ ideally), Net Zero is based on these assumptions:

CO 2 is the primary driver of temperature increase;

increasing global mean temperature anomaly drives climate; and

global mean temperature anomaly above 1.5 ℃ relative to 1850-1900 will lead to more frequent extreme weather events.

Let’s look at each of these.

CO 2 is the primary driver of temperature

The history of the melting glacier in Glacier Bay, Alaska, provides us with dramatic visual evidence showing that warming preceded a significant increase in CO 2 concentration.

Approximately 50 kilometres of glacier melted between 1760 and 1850 plus another 60 kilometres or so between 1850 and 1900. The figure above illustrates what remains of what was once an enormous volume of ice. And here is a photo of what it looks like today:

The next chart shows us how the concentration of CO 2 changed in that period (see here for details). If this graph concerns you or you find it alarming, please keep in mind that CO 2 is currently “saturated” and subject to the law of diminishing returns.



Climate scientist, Dr. W.A. van Wijngaarden, explains in one of his reports: “Greenhouse gas emissions were negligible during the 1800s. This indicates attributing melting glaciers as completely due to increasing greenhouse gas concentrations is incorrect. The glacier retreat has likely been due to ongoing warming of the Earth following the end of the Little Ice Age”.

I refer the technically inclined to these two scientific papers: here and here. The former, published in 2013, looks at the period 1980-2011. The authors discovered that increases in temperature preceded increases in CO 2 concentration as if temperature were driving CO 2. This must be astonishing to anyone—likely most people in the world--who believes the opposite is true. This alone calls into question Net Zero. To be fair, some scientists have criticized this paper, but Dr. Ole Humlum, one of its authors, maintains that the paper is fundamentally sound.

The latter paper, published in 2003, states, “...CO 2 increase lagged Antarctic deglacial warming by 800 ± 200 years...” about 240,000 years ago. The upshot of their historical research is that temperature increases have preceded CO 2 increases for a very long time.