Social justice warriors create rubbish public policies

Social Justice Fallacies

By Thomas Sowell. Basic Books. 2023. 225 pages.

Ninety-three is a good age to see one’s book being published. All the more impressive too, when the nonagenarian in question has already had more than 40 books published.

Thomas Sowell has semi-retired but has not slowed down much. In his latest New York Times bestseller, Social Justice Fallacies, the great economist and thinker covers familiar ground by interrogating the claims of progressive ‘Social Justice Warriors’ (SJWs) when it comes to race, gender and public policy.

Sowell opens his argument by referring to the French philosopher whose writings have arguably played the central role in shaping the views of the modern Left when it comes to equality.

Quoting Rousseau’s words about the contrast between “the equality which nature established among men and the inequality which they instituted among themselves,” Sowell contends that the belief that all classes, races and groups will have equal outcomes is illusory.

“In the real world, there is seldom anything resembling the equal outcomes that might be expected if all factors affecting outcomes were the same for everyone.

Even in a society with equal opportunity — in the sense of judging each individual by the same standards — people from different backgrounds do not necessarily even want to do the same things, much less invest their time and energies into developing the same kinds of skills and talents,” he writes.

The impact of now widely-held beliefs about structural racism and sexism can be observed in the political discourse in any Western country. No longer are radical messages confined to college campuses; instead, they are being widely disseminated within newsrooms, boardrooms and parliament buildings.

The decision of the Icelandic female Prime Minister to join a nationwide strike against the gender pay gap is a notable example of this: just a few years ago, such a move would have resulted in ridicule. Today, the PM who does this is seen to exude virtue.

Equality or equity?

Sowell has already spent a lifetime using his skills as an economist and his superhuman erudition to forensically examine these issues in books like Race and Economics, Migrations and Cultures and Wealth, Poverty and Politics.

In spite of Sowell’s previous work, differences in outcomes (such as income gaps between different demographics or the underrepresentation of particular social groups in leading industries or academic institutions) are now automatically perceived as being the product of societal or institutional bigotry.

The corollary to this proposition is that governments should take whatever actions are necessary — such as the imposition of gender or racial quotas (‘positive discrimination’ as it is euphemistically known), or the expansion of various social programmes — to correct these imbalances and achieve true equality across the board.

As an example of how this occurs, Sowell points to a recent headline in a San Francisco newspaper which asks: ‘Why are Black and Latino people still kept out of tech industry?’

Here, the question implies that faceless forces within the IT sector are conspiring against certain marginalised groups.