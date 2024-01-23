- The Latest
South Africa's allegations of Israeli genocide are political theatre
The legal definition of genocide is quite narrow. According to the Genocide Convention, which was adopted by the United Nations largely in response to the Holocaust, only “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group,” qualify to be referred to by the label.
Unsurprisingly, this hasn’t stopped activists from bandying the term to galvanise support for all sorts of causes. Some, like recent claims of a so-called “transgender genocide”, are patently absurd; others, like accusations that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinian Arabs, while still technically tricky to prove, tug more easily at the heartstrings of anyone horrified by the travails of civilians in Gaza as a result of the ongoing war there.
For much of the duration of the war, the latter accusation has been the province of activists and politicians; it was a matter for the court of public opinion, not an actual legal question. However, at the end of December 2023, South Africa dragged it past the line by initiating proceedings accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice, the highest court of the United Nations.
Opportunistic
Now, South Africa’s solidarity with the Palestinian cause has deep historic roots. It stems partly from Israel’s uncomfortable chumminess with South Africa’s white-supremacist apartheid regime in the '70s and '80s, which alienated it from the ultimately triumphant resistance movement there. The African National Congress (ANC), which led that movement, still runs South Africa.
But this does not mean everything South Africa does to demonstrate its support for the Palestinians proceeds from unalloyed compassion. In fact, a lot of it is also just political theatre. Because they know the issue strikes a chord with the public, South Africa’s politicians aren’t beyond milking it for points, especially in the months before an election at which the ANC risks losing its majority for the first time.
The case at the ICJ skews heavily towards the political theatre end of the scale. For one, though the Palestinians in Gaza have evidently borne the brunt of the war’s human cost, it would be a stretch for the court to find Israel’s actions genocidal in the legal sense; for that bar to be cleared, South Africa would have to prove that Israel’s intent is to eliminate the Palestinians, simply because they are Palestinians.
Additionally, given that Hamas, the other party to the war, isn’t a state, and hence not under the jurisdiction of the ICJ, an unlikely ruling against Israel would by definition require it to cease defending itself against future attacks by the group; of course, this would not only be unfair, but also impossible to get Israel to obey. And all this is without considering the ICJ’s lack of the instruments to enforce its decisions.
Hypocrisy
But perhaps the greatest proof of South Africa’s gambit being mostly political theatre is the government’s remarkable lack of self-consciousness and appreciation for the seriousness of its accusations. A week before hearings began at the ICJ on January 11, it rolled out the red carpet to welcome Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, the warlord whose paramilitary forces are currently overrunning Sudan and have engaged in more plausibly genocidal acts in Darfur.
This wasn’t an isolated act. In 2015, South Africa hosted Omar al-Bashir, Hemedti’s former boss, despite there being an outstanding arrest warrant against him, for war crimes and crimes against humanity, including genocide, issued by the International Criminal Court. South Africa was required, by international law, to execute that warrant, but twisted itself into knots to create an excuse for not doing so.
Either South Africa’s leaders consider the accusations of genocide against Hemedti to be spurious or, more likely, they are unable to make political hay out of them, and so choose to ignore them. Whatever the case, their moral equivocation doesn’t exactly endorse the sincerity of their solidarity with the Palestinians.
Given this, South Africa’s decision to drag Israel before the courts amounts to little more than a meme taken too far. It reeks of empty activism, of the sort that should be the preserve of pink-haired deluded Western leftists, who foam at the mouth about transgender genocides and other such inanities, rather than a government.
Not only does it create an unnecessary diversion from more tangible initiatives that can be taken to improve the lot of the Palestinians in Gaza, but makes a mockery of the very real issues faced by South Africans, to which their government would more fruitfully give its attention.
Mathew Otieno is a Kenyan writer, blogger and dilettante farmer. Until 2022, he was a research communications coordinator at a university in Nairobi, Kenya. He now lives in rural western Kenya, near the shores of Lake Victoria, from where he's pursuing a career as a full-time writer while concluding his dissertation for a master's degree. His first novel is due out this year.
Image: International Court of Justice, Wikimedia Commons
Kathy Ungar commented 2024-01-23 20:00:33 +1100 FlagDeeply depressing to see the author’s failure to engage with a day’s evidence of genocide. Referring to pink-haired activists is lazy and a distraction: the word genocide was not thrown around randomly or merely something to tug at the heartstrings but was backed up extensively in court. Serious lawyers made serious points, citing Israeli sources calling for the flattening of Gaza and saying there are no civilians in Gaza – see here for the address of one lawyer https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2024-01-11-in-full-tembeka-ngcukaitobis-submission-to-world-court-on-israel/ and here for a video of the first day https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/watch-icj-south-africa-genocide-case-israel-gaza. It may be that South Africa has its own issues to address, but any problems with the messenger should not distract from the message, any more than Allies winking at war crimes – or committing them – during the Second World War meant the Nazis were not guilty of genocide. A strong comparison, but look at the evidence without prejudice or political filters. Israeli needs no encouragement (though it does need funding) to carry on for months still to come.
-
Frank Daley commented 2024-01-23 19:45:28 +1100 FlagThis article is a disgusting deflection of the real issue – that genocide is being committed TODAY NOW by the state of Israel against the Palestinian people.
If the author had bothered to study the submission by South Africa he would have discovered that it includes numerous items of legal evidence quoting various members of the Israeli Government and others precisely of their intent to conduct ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.
Mercator has stooped to new lows by publishing this article.