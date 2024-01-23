South Africa's allegations of Israeli genocide are political theatre

The case at the ICJ skews heavily towards the political theatre end of the scale. For one, though the Palestinians in Gaza have evidently borne the brunt of the war’s human cost, it would be a stretch for the court to find Israel’s actions genocidal in the legal sense; for that bar to be cleared, South Africa would have to prove that Israel’s intent is to eliminate the Palestinians, simply because they are Palestinians.

Additionally, given that Hamas, the other party to the war, isn’t a state, and hence not under the jurisdiction of the ICJ, an unlikely ruling against Israel would by definition require it to cease defending itself against future attacks by the group; of course, this would not only be unfair, but also impossible to get Israel to obey. And all this is without considering the ICJ’s lack of the instruments to enforce its decisions.

Hypocrisy

But perhaps the greatest proof of South Africa’s gambit being mostly political theatre is the government’s remarkable lack of self-consciousness and appreciation for the seriousness of its accusations. A week before hearings began at the ICJ on January 11, it rolled out the red carpet to welcome Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, the warlord whose paramilitary forces are currently overrunning Sudan and have engaged in more plausibly genocidal acts in Darfur.

This wasn’t an isolated act. In 2015, South Africa hosted Omar al-Bashir, Hemedti’s former boss, despite there being an outstanding arrest warrant against him, for war crimes and crimes against humanity, including genocide, issued by the International Criminal Court. South Africa was required, by international law, to execute that warrant, but twisted itself into knots to create an excuse for not doing so.

Either South Africa’s leaders consider the accusations of genocide against Hemedti to be spurious or, more likely, they are unable to make political hay out of them, and so choose to ignore them. Whatever the case, their moral equivocation doesn’t exactly endorse the sincerity of their solidarity with the Palestinians.

Given this, South Africa’s decision to drag Israel before the courts amounts to little more than a meme taken too far. It reeks of empty activism, of the sort that should be the preserve of pink-haired deluded Western leftists, who foam at the mouth about transgender genocides and other such inanities, rather than a government.

Not only does it create an unnecessary diversion from more tangible initiatives that can be taken to improve the lot of the Palestinians in Gaza, but makes a mockery of the very real issues faced by South Africans, to which their government would more fruitfully give its attention.

Mathew Otieno is a Kenyan writer, blogger and dilettante farmer. Until 2022, he was a research communications coordinator at a university in Nairobi, Kenya. He now lives in rural western Kenya, near the shores of Lake Victoria, from where he's pursuing a career as a full-time writer while concluding his dissertation for a master's degree. His first novel is due out this year.

Image: International Court of Justice, Wikimedia Commons

