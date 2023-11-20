Studying irreligion in Ireland

Unholy Catholic Ireland. Religious Hypocrisy, Secular Morality and Irish Irreligion

By Hugh Turpin. Stanford University Press. 2022. 325 pages.

One has to brace oneself before plunging into yet another account of the troubled history of Irish Catholicism, and particularly of its abuse scandals, repressive institutions, religious hypocrisy and dramatic recent decline. Nor is one’s mood helped by provocatively catchy titles like The Moral Monopoly, The Best Catholics in the World, or Unholy Catholic Ireland – the book under review here from an Oxford-based researcher. It sometimes seems as if a thriving new industry has grown up around the depiction of Irish Catholic decline!

These remarks are intended neither to disregard grave scandals nor to deny the process of decline, but to express some discomfort about the endless re-telling of the downfall of Irish Catholicism (or at least about its re-telling without much acknowledgement of the good that the Church has done and continues to do).

Turpin’s account of the decline in Chapter One follows a well-worn path of describing “centralised control, Roman devotions, regular practice, sexual abstinence and intense clerical supervision.” The nineteenth-century cardinal, Paul Cullen, gets special mention:

Cullen’s mission from the Vatican was to bring popular Irish Catholicism in line with Roman best practice under one of the Church’s most conservative pontificates.

Some sociologists have highlighted the persistence of religious faith in Ireland, even in a context of decline. This book focuses on the important topic of the views of the nonreligious or ex-Catholics (sometimes called the “nones”) during the time period 2017 to 2021. It also includes a chapter on the views of committed Catholics. The book is extensively researched, drawing on survey data, an “ethnographic vignette” on the Papal visit of 2018, fieldwork for a year in two Dublin Catholic parishes, and over forty in-depth interviews.

Outright rejection

Chapter Two reports on a survey of baptised Catholics, and sets out three categories of respondents: orthodox believers, “liminal” Catholics, who reject the institution while retaining Catholic affiliation, and ex-Catholics, the disaffiliated who no longer think of themselves as Catholic. Turpin’s survey results, he argues, suggest that this latter group is underrepresented in current measures.

He maintains that ex-Catholics share a stance of deep moral opposition to the Church, based on the two issues of abuse and “conservatism”, and that the impact of the abuse scandals in normalising an antireligious worldview has been underestimated. This development is related to “desacralisation” of the Church – the replacement of a previous moral high ground or spiritual status by perspectives ascribing to the Church “immorality or moral unpalatability.”

Turpin examines the causes of disaffiliation and the worldviews of the disaffiliated, and points to a battle between orthodox Catholics and ex-Catholics for the hearts and minds of “cultural Catholics”. There is some substance to this analysis. Turpin’s book itself is arguably part of the battle in that it presents such an unremittingly negative narrative about the Church’s recent past.

The author maintains that many ex-Catholics “show sharp contempt for those who remain affiliated to keep granny and grandpa happy.” In the view of some respondents, “connection to Catholicism is a form of complicity because it keeps an evil institution responsible for harm – past and present – in power.” At times, the sub-text of the book itself seems to be that the ex-Catholics are to be admired because they reject the bad old Catholic Church and all it stands for, while the cultural Catholics are weak because they can’t take that final, courageous step.

Liberated?

Chapter Five presents secularisation, in the view of ex-Catholics, as a second struggle for “Irish freedom.” In this context, Turpin analyses the pro-choice and pro-life campaigns during the 2018 abortion referendum. In his highly partisan presentation, the “secularist” narrative “seeks to expand the freedoms available to the individual and focuses on self-determination and individual conscience” and “looks towards the future with impatient optimism.” By contrast, the “neo-conservative” narrative appeals “to a large aging bloc of traditional Catholics, […] projects backward in time and sees Church influence as a guarantor of moral order.”

The book examines cultural Catholicism in a Dublin working-class parish. The Church was viewed “as a cynical institution focused on its own gain at the expense of ordinary people.” Unbelief was a personal achievement, but there was no imperative to promote such unbelief, and the need for social harmony led to pressure to maintain Catholic traditions such as baptism.