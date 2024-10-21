Refuting the techno-myth and reclaiming childhood

Screens are so pervasive in society that we tend to think of them as inevitable. They have become extensions of our bodies. We might think that technology in itself is neutral and is only good or bad depending on how one uses it.

Catherine L’Ecuyer, a doctor in education and psychology, disagrees. L’Ecuyer is Canadian by birth but currently lives in Spain, and she has been a powerful voice against the introduction of screens — of phones, tablets, laptops — into the school system for children and adolescents.

In her book, Educar en el Asombro (Educate in Wonder), she makes the case that children and adolescents have lost the art of calmly observing their environment, of delaying gratification, and deep thinking. The environment for young people is more frenetic and stimulating than ever, and it has alienated them from what is natural. Screens have saturated their attention and numbed them to the beauty of the natural world and the wonder of life.

L’Ecuyer is an international voice confronting the “tecnomito” (technomyth) of the digital native – the idea that someone born into technology is more cognitively gifted than a digital immigrant (someone who transitioned into technology later in life).

Damaging

She suggests that screen technology, for the developing mind, is actually inherently damaging. Even if people implement its use with good intentions, it undermines basic cognitive faculties. Screens are highly addictive and implement a reward system through the release of dopamine. This system is utterly mesmerising to a developing mind that has yet to develop virtues like temperance and fortitude.

New technology can definitely enhance efficiency, but it also is addictive and profoundly distracting, as we all know from personal experience. Its effects on developing minds are so potentially catastrophic that its implementation seems like an unethical experiment to which no one has consented. We all feel the pull of our phones, as we constantly take mental breaks, often unnecessary ones, by checking our phones and idly clicking through them. Young people have even less capacity for self-control.

By 2020, 77 percent of schools in the United States had recognised the dangers of cellphone use by banning their nonacademic use in schools. France and China have imposed complete bans. We need to imagine a classroom as a quiet space, separated from the constant pull of technology, in which students can focus in a kind of prolonged fast from technology, before entering our digitised world as adults.

Many parents are organising online to push back against the claims of large technology companies that their devices enhance student learning. One of L’Ecuyer’s well-formulated opinions is that we best prepare children for the online world by the offline world. Conventional wisdom is that more time online, as a child, is necessary for future online responsibility. But L’Ecuyer envisions the classroom as a tech-free haven, in which students develop basic values and boundaries, in light of which they can take on technology, a confrontation which, in today’s society, will inevitably occur — barring some exceptional removal from society.

Unreality

There is a metaphysical presupposition underlying L’Ecuyer’s opinions on technology: The online world is not the real world. The online world is a manufactured world of words, images, and videos. We can manipulate the online world in a way that suits our whims, whereas reality has laws that are independent of us.

Learning must take place in reality, which consists of objective facts independent of social construction. Confronting reality will give children a well-calibrated sense of what is certain and what is not. We gain appreciation for certain basic moral principles in real engagement with peers, face-to-face, instead of in a virtual space that can suspend consequences for actions.