- Free newsletter
- The Latest
- Topics
-
About
Thank goodness for the Population Research Institute. Somebody is telling us the truth about the world birth dearth
Steven Mosher is his own man: an attribute, which, in our corrupt epoch, is a decided disadvantage. Thinking for oneself, no matter the mania, fad or fashion into which the mass of humanity is herded, has cost him dearly. Those of us “bitter clingers” who still value archaic concepts such as integrity understand that elite opprobrium comes with the territory of not selling your soul to get ahead.
Yet get ahead he has. Mr. Mosher is president of the Population Research Institute, thus he knows a thing or two about demography.
[The Institute’s] core values hold that people are the world’s greatest resource. PRI’s goals are to educate on this premise, to expose the myth of overpopulation, and to expose human rights abuses committed in population control programs. Our growing, global network of pro-life groups spans over 80 countries.
They’ve got some heavy lifting to do. So Mr Mosher didn’t mince words in a profound New York Post piece that speaks volumes about the state of our world.
Just the facts
His essay is headlined “The world is running out of children as birthrates are collapsing across the globe.”Clickbait? Drama? I know, NYP does play to the crowd. But his straightforward essay simply lays out the facts:
The collapse in birth rates that began in post-war Europe has, in the decades since, spread to every single corner of the globe.
Many nations are already feeling this death spiral, filling more coffins than cradles each year.
Just this past year, Japan lost nearly a million people, Poland 130,000. [That’s over 100 every hour]
The big story comes from China, home to one-sixth of the world’s population.
The decades-long devastation wrought by the one-child policy has sent that country, for centuries the pacesetter in population, into absolute decline.
China finally admitted that its population was shrinking, but demographers — including myself — believe that the numbers have actually been falling for almost a decade.
The Chinese government’s official population figure of 1.44 billion also greatly exaggerates its overall numbers, some analysts say by as much as 130 million people.
India, the country that has now overtaken China in population, is still growing, but not for long.
The average Indian woman was having only two children over her reproductive lifetime, the Indian government reported in 2021, well below the 2.25 or so needed to sustain the current population.
The same story is being repeated all over the world, as birthrates in Latin America, the Middle East, and even Africa are not just falling — they are collapsing.
Has he left anything out? Not since the bubonic plague has there been a similar culling of the human species like that into which we are headed. Homo sapiens has been around an estimated 60,000 years. Perhaps advanced civilizations are aberrations. We are surely dismantling those temporal achievements by not reproducing ourselves.
Did I mention that Mr Mosher is a veteran China hand? He was recognised as such early on when President Jimmy Carter facilitated his studying in China, this in the days before Westerners could simply come and go to the Middle Kingdom. China has made great strides of late, but the government tightly “manages” information, especially about demography. It is not good to not look good. University of Wisconsin demographer Dr Yi Fuxian has warned us for years about cooked population stats handed down by the Politburo.
But what is new here? Mercator’s stable of writers has already told us as much about the impending – already underway – demographic collapse. It is thanks to the tireless work of Mr Mosher and his ilk that we can do so.
My take: It is time to stop beating around the bush about population collapse. Nothing short of a social revolution is required to turn things around. By that, I mean a reordering of values and priorities towards a family-centric rather than profit-centric world. Mammon worship has clearly failed us.
Join Mercator today for free and get our latest news and analysis
Buck internet censorship and get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox. It's free and your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell your personal data.
Disinformation
Candor aside, Mr. Mosher’s message is also valuable as an information strategy. Hear me out. The popular press, such as “tabloid” New York Post, is largely off the radar of chattering elites; appearing in its pages disseminates important information apart from the dysfunctional thinking and censorious filtering of legacy media. Mr Mosher:
Now you may be excused for not knowing about the current birth dearth.
After all, powerful international agencies like the UN Population Fund and the World Bank have done their best to keep it out of the public eye.
Moreover, these agencies, set up during the height of the hysteria over “overpopulation” in the 1960s, like to overestimate births in one country, and pad population numbers in another.
Sounds like a conspiracy theorist – until you understand that yes, Virginia, governments, NGOs, etc. lie all the time about population, fertility, wars, inflation and just about everything else. Regime media is their megaphone.
The New York Post has been down this road before. In October 2016 it ran factual pieces about “secret emails” from the Hunter Biden laptop tying the “big guy” to corruption. The ink was barely dry when 51 veteran intelligence professionals signed a letter telling the American people that the story “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” Not true. As far as I know, none of those folks has paid any price for their chicanery. I digress.
Fibbing for profit
Why fudge population stats? Wouldn’t we all be better off learning the truth about humanity’s prospects? This is so important. Mosher zeroes in on the United Nations, which has projected population peaking decades later than other studies. What gives?
The UN exaggerates human numbers for the same reason that the Biden-Harris administration exaggerates employment numbers: for financial gain and political survival.
There are billions of dollars at stake, funding that is fueled by a dark fear of mushrooming human numbers.
The population control movement does not intend to go quietly to its grave, even as it continues to dig humanity’s own, so it feeds this fear.
There we have it. Once again, it’s all about filthy lucre. That social revolution, if it ever comes, will need to do some serious culling of the budgets of these globalist agents of influence. That’ll be a very tall order, but I can tell you this: big changes are coming on the world scene.
Hang on to your hat.
Forward this article to your friends!
Louis T. March has a background in government, business, and philanthropy. A former talk show host, author, and public speaker, he is a dedicated student of history and genealogy. Louis lives with his family in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Image credit: Bigstock
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.
-
Steven Meyer commented 2024-09-02 11:25:17 +1000“My take: It is time to stop beating around the bush about population collapse. Nothing short of a social revolution is required to turn things around. By that I mean a reordering of values and priorities towards a family-centric rather than profit-centric world. Mammon worship has clearly failed us.”
Yeah, I keep hearing that.
So would anyone like to present the outline of a concrete plan for the “reordering of values and priorities towards a family-centric rather than profit-centric world”?
And by plan I mean something actionable, not just a recitation of a list of the usual bogeymen.
A plan that takes into account the world as it actually is, not as someone thinks it should be.
For my part, I’m not too concerned about this. Yes, a shrinking population top-heavy with oldies poses problems; but they’re more tractable than those of a population that expands indefinitely.
And eventually the population will stabilise. We’re not going extinct because we stopped making babies.
Here’s how one of yesterday’s right-wing heroes, Victor Orban, is faring in his attempt to raise fertility in Hungary.
Spoiler alert: It’s a flop. The number of births in Hungary is plummeting.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUPH2n3g5bg
Meanwhile another right-wing ex-hero, Giorgia Meloni, is sounding increasingly desperate.
-