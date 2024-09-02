Thank goodness for the Population Research Institute. Somebody is telling us the truth about the world birth dearth

Steven Mosher is his own man: an attribute, which, in our corrupt epoch, is a decided disadvantage. Thinking for oneself, no matter the mania, fad or fashion into which the mass of humanity is herded, has cost him dearly. Those of us “bitter clingers” who still value archaic concepts such as integrity understand that elite opprobrium comes with the territory of not selling your soul to get ahead.

Yet get ahead he has. Mr. Mosher is president of the Population Research Institute, thus he knows a thing or two about demography.

[The Institute’s] core values hold that people are the world’s greatest resource. PRI’s goals are to educate on this premise, to expose the myth of overpopulation, and to expose human rights abuses committed in population control programs. Our growing, global network of pro-life groups spans over 80 countries.

They’ve got some heavy lifting to do. So Mr Mosher didn’t mince words in a profound New York Post piece that speaks volumes about the state of our world.

Just the facts

His essay is headlined “The world is running out of children as birthrates are collapsing across the globe.”Clickbait? Drama? I know, NYP does play to the crowd. But his straightforward essay simply lays out the facts:

The collapse in birth rates that began in post-war Europe has, in the decades since, spread to every single corner of the globe.

Many nations are already feeling this death spiral, filling more coffins than cradles each year.

Just this past year, Japan lost nearly a million people, Poland 130,000. [That’s over 100 every hour]

The big story comes from China, home to one-sixth of the world’s population.

The decades-long devastation wrought by the one-child policy has sent that country, for centuries the pacesetter in population, into absolute decline.

China finally admitted that its population was shrinking, but demographers — including myself — believe that the numbers have actually been falling for almost a decade.

The Chinese government’s official population figure of 1.44 billion also greatly exaggerates its overall numbers, some analysts say by as much as 130 million people.

India, the country that has now overtaken China in population, is still growing, but not for long.

The average Indian woman was having only two children over her reproductive lifetime, the Indian government reported in 2021, well below the 2.25 or so needed to sustain the current population.

The same story is being repeated all over the world, as birthrates in Latin America, the Middle East, and even Africa are not just falling — they are collapsing.

Has he left anything out? Not since the bubonic plague has there been a similar culling of the human species like that into which we are headed. Homo sapiens has been around an estimated 60,000 years. Perhaps advanced civilizations are aberrations. We are surely dismantling those temporal achievements by not reproducing ourselves.

Did I mention that Mr Mosher is a veteran China hand? He was recognised as such early on when President Jimmy Carter facilitated his studying in China, this in the days before Westerners could simply come and go to the Middle Kingdom. China has made great strides of late, but the government tightly “manages” information, especially about demography. It is not good to not look good. University of Wisconsin demographer Dr Yi Fuxian has warned us for years about cooked population stats handed down by the Politburo.

But what is new here? Mercator’s stable of writers has already told us as much about the impending – already underway – demographic collapse. It is thanks to the tireless work of Mr Mosher and his ilk that we can do so.

My take: It is time to stop beating around the bush about population collapse. Nothing short of a social revolution is required to turn things around. By that, I mean a reordering of values and priorities towards a family-centric rather than profit-centric world. Mammon worship has clearly failed us.