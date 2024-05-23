Kansas City Chiefs' kicker Harrison Butker takes on the warriors of woke

He took particular aim at President Joe Biden.

“Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally.

“He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that, I’m sure to many people, it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice.”

Courage

Butker then landed his point: “Being Catholic alone doesn’t cut it.”

He went on to provide constructive advice for the young people in his audience whose leadership might help shape a better America.

“If we are going to be men and women for this time in history, we need to stop pretending that the ‘church of nice’ is a winning proposition,” Butker explained. “We must always speak and act in charity, but never mistake charity for cowardice.”

To the men, Butker had some hard words.

“As men, we set the tone of the culture,” he urged. “And when that is absent, disorder, dysfunction and chaos… plays a large role in the violence we see all around the nation.”

“Be unapologetic in your masculinity,” was Butker’s advice. “Fight against the cultural emasculation of men. Do hard things. Never settle for what is easy.”

Wives and mothers

It was his words to the young ladies, however, that earned special scorn from regime voices.

While acknowledging that many of the women present would likely lead very successful careers, he ventured to guess “that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

Butker made it clear that he was not speculating, but speaking from direct experience.

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

Choking back tears, he added,

“I’m on this stage today and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me. But it cannot be overstated, that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.”

There it is — Butker’s spiciest takes. He expressed what basically everyone in past generations believed, even if they are written off as right-wing extremism today.

The legacy press accused Harrison Butker of leaning into the “culture war” — the same culture war, by the way, that the woke left wages every day of the week.

Like most conservatives these days, what Butker is really in trouble for is noticing. Noticing the failures of the West’s appointed leaders. Noticing the hypocrisy of the man in the White House. Noticing the cultural chaos surrounding us. More importantly, noticing the solution to our maladies: a return to God’s design for men, women, gender, family and marriage.

The ideas Butker shared might be on the nose to the hoity-toity, but the masses know which way is up. By last Friday, his number 7 jersey became the most popular Chiefs shirt on the NFL site, even outranking those of his superstar teammates, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s other half.

“The world around us says that we should keep our beliefs to ourselves whenever they go against the tyranny of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Butker observed during his speech — qualifying that the Christian faith has “always been countercultural”.

Ne’er a truer word spoken.

Inspiring stuff.

Read Harrison Butker’s full speech here.

Kurt Mahlburg is a husband, father, freelance writer, and a familiar Australian voice on culture and the Christian faith. He is the Senior Editor at Australia’s largest Christian news site The Daily Declaration and a Contributing Editor at Mercator. His writings can also be found at Intellectual Takeout, The American Spectator and the Spectator Australia. He has authored or co-authored five books, including his breakout title Cross and Culture: Can Jesus Save the West?

Image credit: Benedictine College

