The abortion of truth at the Democratic National Convention
When the topic of abortion came up at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, truth got dismembered.
How so? By lots of talk about justifying abortion as “reproductive freedom,” “reproductive rights,” and “reproductive health care.”
Thinking people should, well, think.
Reproductive freedom justifies abortion?
No, it doesn’t.
Reproduction, i.e., the creation of a child (pre-natal human being/person) conceived via sex, occurs before abortion takes place. Reproductive freedom is exercised before abortion takes place.
The late Michael Bauman, Professor of Theology and Culture at Hillsdale College, observes: “When pro-choicers have unforced sex, they are choosing. That is freedom of choice. When they decide to kill the child conceived during that sexual encounter, that is freedom from choice. They chose; now they want to be free from the consequences of that choice, even if someone has to die.”
In other words, justifying abortion via “reproductive freedom” is a ruse.
Note: The hard cases — rape, incest, threat to life of the mother — to which many abortion-choice proponents point as justification for abortion account for fewer than 5 percent of all abortion cases. In his 2015 book The Abortion Wars ethicist Charles Camosy reports that the number for the hard cases is 2 percent. But here (and at the DNC) we’re not talking about the hard cases, so don’t get sidetracked.
Again, to justify abortion — i.e., 95–98 percent of all abortions — via “reproductive freedom” is a ruse.
Reproductive rights justify abortion?
No, they don’t.
Every adult has a right to reproduce. That is, every adult has a right to reproduce via consensual sex if they are biologically capable and, preferably (for the sake of the children), if they are married.
But, again, reproduction occurs before abortion takes place. This means that the exercise of one’s right to reproduce occurs before abortion takes place, too. (If this is unclear, re-read previous point about reproductive freedom.)
So justifying abortion via “reproductive rights” is also a ruse.
Reminder: Along with reproductive rights come reproductive responsibilities. Parents have duties to their children. The first duty is to care for children, not kill them. Other duties include provision of food, clothing, shelter, education — and lots of love.
Reproductive health care justifies abortion?
No, it doesn’t.
Dr Kendra Kolb, a neonatologist, states this: “There is no medical reason why the life of the child must be directly and intentionally ended with an abortion procedure.”
Kolb adds: Yes, treatments for ectopic pregnancies occur, but they’re not abortions per se, if we use language accurately. Yes, treatments for heart disease or cancer can involve pre-term deliveries that might result in the death of a child, but they’re not abortions per se, if we use language accurately. When we accurately define “abortion” as the direct and intentional ending of a pre-natal human being’s life, abortions are not medically necessary.
Abortion, then, is not health care at all, let alone reproductive health care.
So justifying abortion via “reproductive health care” is yet another ruse.
Don’t be fooled
That the premeditated killing of pre-natal human beings via abortion is justified by reproductive freedom, reproductive rights, or reproductive health care is simply not true.
Folks, don’t be fooled by the falsehoods.
What do you think about politicisation of abortion in this year’s American election?
Hendrik van der Breggen, PhD, is a retired philosophy professor (formerly at Providence University College, Manitoba, Canada) and author of the book Untangling Popular Pro-Choice Arguments: Critical Thinking about Abortion.
Image credit: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz at the Democratic National Convention last week / Wikimedia Commons
mrscracker commented 2024-08-27 21:32:18 +1000 FlagNo child should suffer capital punishment for the sins of its father.
Feticide violates the mother a second time and destroys her innocent child. For goodness sakes punish the perpetrator, not his victims.
No one should be judged by the circumstances of their conception, much less killed for that.
Anon Emouse commented 2024-08-27 21:08:57 +1000 FlagNo, I’m very pro choice. I would never force a woman to carry a reminder of the (presumably) worst moment of her life to term in something she did not freely choose. My limit is viability of the fetus, think around third trimester. Allow exceptions for life of the mother (because who wants another sibling at the cost of the mother?
Hendrik,
A follow up. How many abortions do you think Donald Trump has paid for in his lifetime? The man who claimed avoiding STDs in New York was his personal Vietnam?
-
Roger Symes commented 2024-08-27 20:34:47 +1000 FlagAnon, I accept that, if a woman has been raped and freely chooses (not coerced by family or friends or the likes of Planned Barrenhood) to take the life of her unborn child, she should not be prevented from doing what is allowed under the law. I also believe that, given a balanced picture of what is at stake (eg by having access to an ultrasound of her baby’s heartbeat), she would not choose to abort.
Now, a question for you: are you prepared to limit abortion to the small percentage of cases involving rape or incest?
-
Anon Emouse commented 2024-08-27 19:21:42 +1000 FlagHendrik,
Do you believe women who are raped are able to receive abortions? They didn’t choose to be raped, but the life or the child is sacred.
