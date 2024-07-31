Learning not to vilify: when pro-life folks and pro-choice folks sat down and talked

In 1994, tragedy struck when a gunman walked into two Massachusetts abortion facilities and opened fire, killing two staff members and injuring five people. This gunman, John Salvi, had a history of mental illness and was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison. He took his own life less than two years later.

But, as God often does, He helped create something positive from something terrible. Six women, determined to work to put an end to the violence, began meeting in a windowless basement. They were only supposed to meet four times; they met for nearly six years.

Now, in a six-part docuseries entitled The Basement Talks created by Matters Media, you can witness their inspirational story and learn not only what happened in that basement but what happened in their hearts. You see, these women were not friends. In fact, some would say they were “enemies,” as they worked and volunteered on different sides of the abortion debate.

Rev. Anne Fowler is an Episcopal priest who served on the board of directors of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts and on the board of the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice. Madeline McComish is a past president of Massachusetts Citizens for Life. Nicki Nichols Gamble is a former president of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts. Barbara Thorp is a former director of the Catholic Archdiocese of Boston Pro-Life Office and has served on several boards. Melissa Kogut is a former executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice MA. And Frances Hogan is an accomplished legal professional who has served in numerous pro-life leadership roles.

Together, these brave women did what some would consider unthinkable. They not only talked, but they listened to each other.

Mutual respect

I had the privilege of chatting with Frances Hogan, Melissa Kogut, and with Josh Sabey, who with his wife directed The Basement Talks. During our hour-long conversation, I came to understand how these women developed a friendship that has lasted over two decades. It comes down to respect.

Were the women nervous about meeting? Of course. They met in a windowless basement because they feared intrusion and judgment from people on both sides. They knew they could not accomplish their goal if the outside world directed its vitriol at what they were attempting to do.

And what they were attempting to do was foster civility in dialogue, create understanding, and diffuse the hate that had become so prevalent.

Once they began to meet and talk, they felt more at ease. Melissa shared that the women would start every meeting with a meal — an act she said was “humanising”. She explained that it meant a lot to her to know that the pro-life women respected her as a person, even if they did not agree with her views.

Our country desperately needed this civil dialogue then, and it still needs it today. The good generated from the talks certainly had a ripple effect in Massachusetts, where all the women lived. But their story must prompt a greater attempt at dialogue, and it must come at the national level as well.