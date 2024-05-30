- Free newsletter
The beastly logic of ‘Queer Planet’
Get out your rainbow flags. Gay Pride Month is almost here.
Peacock TV, a streaming service owned by NBC, is already celebrating, with trailers of its upcoming documentary “Queer Planet” going viral online.
Set to stream in early June, the film promises “gay penguins, bisexual lions, sex-changing clown fish,” and oodles of other titillating content aimed at normalising sexual deviancy.
“Queerness has always existed,” claims one expert in the promotional video.
“It’s only in humans that we have such a stigma about it,” says another.
“Mother Nature is pretty open-minded,” smirks a third.
"Queer Planet" will be released in June.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 16, 2024
The documentary by NBC is focused on "LGBTQI+ tolerance" among the animal kingdom…
No, this is not satire. pic.twitter.com/sf9ES6bXuG
This idea is hardly new. As far back as 2006, Mercator reported on similar antics at Norway’s National History Museum:
This hitherto obscure institution has been featured around the world because of its unique photographic exhibit, called “Against Nature?” The world's first museum exhibition dedicated to gay animals, it “proves” that that homosexual behaviour is not a “crime against nature”. Homosexuality, it claims, “has been observed in most vertebrate groups, and also from insects, spiders, crustaceans, octopi and parasitic worms. The phenomenon has been reported from more than 1500 animal species, and is well documented for 500 of them, but the real extent is probably much higher.”
Apparently Mother Nature is very open minded. But is that a good thing?
There is more truth to claims about nature’s amorality than either Norway’s National History Museum or the producers of “Queer Planet” would be comfortable to admit.
So let’s go there.
Anglerfish are masters of deception. The female anglerfish uses a bioluminescent lure to attract prey which she then consumes.
Eagles have no moral compunction about murder. Older chicks sometimes kill their younger siblings to reduce competition for food.
Rape has been observed in many bird species. Male ducks are infamous for their sexual aggression. Bottlenose dolphins are even known to gang rape, forming coalitions to isolate and coerce females into mating.
Even more graphic: male bed bugs pierce the female’s abdomen to inseminate directly into the body cavity, bypassing the reproductive tract.
Certain species of ants practice slavery, raiding other ant colonies to capture larvae and pupae, which they raise as workers in their own colony.
Some wasps practice parasitism, laying their eggs inside living hosts, which are then consumed from the inside out by the developing larvae.
Male redback spiders have suicidal sex. They perform a somersault during mating, positioning themselves to be eaten by the female to ensure she is well-nourished for the offspring.
Male penguins have been observed engaging in necrophilia, attempting to mate with deceased females.
Praying mantises and polar bears occasionally indulge in cannibalism. Lions, chimpanzees and certain bird species practice infanticide.
Need I go on?
The logic is tortured, even beastly, but “Queer Planet” hopes you won’t notice. Even if we polish the turd and roll it in glitter, the fallacy is still staring us in the face:
Queerness in animals is normal. Humans are animals. Therefore queerness in humans is also normal.
But humans aren’t animals. We are a different breed—made in God’s image.
Even if you reject divine revelation, all but the most nihilistic philosophers will concede that humans are more than just animals. We possess abstract reasoning, complex language, the capacity for self-reflection, and here’s the kicker: moral judgment.
It is humanity’s innate capacity for moral reasoning that has held our various societies back—or indeed redeemed them—from evils like cannibalism, infanticide and slavery.
Hate me for saying this if you will, but it was also our moral awareness that held us back from openly condoning the collection of behaviours sold today as “queerness”.
In fact, it was only in the last decade that all of this changed—and now the sole way to escape the charge of bigotry is to join the enthusiastic celebrations.
Sorry, but I’m not joining. Not this pride month, not ever.
The entire purpose of queerness, according to its own advocates, is to challenge the very concept of normalcy, to disrupt conventional expectations, to dismantle societal norms. In a word, revolution.
The end goal of queerness is ultimate liberation—a society where all expressions of identity are equally valid and celebrated. No prejudice, no restraint.
If the animal kingdom is our guide to that end, God help us all.
What do you think about Pride Month? Tell us in the comments below.
Kurt Mahlburg is a husband, father, freelance writer, and a familiar Australian voice on culture and the Christian faith. He is the Senior Editor at Australia’s largest Christian news site The Daily Declaration and a Contributing Editor at Mercator. His writings can also be found at Intellectual Takeout, The American Spectator and the Spectator Australia. He has authored or co-authored five books, including his breakout title Cross and Culture: Can Jesus Save the West?
Image credit: Bigstock
mrscracker commented 2024-05-30 22:16:26 +1000 FlagAnyone who has raised cattle and other livestock understands the effects of ovulation in female animals and how that sets off all sorts of reactive behaviors in the herd. Both in other females and males alike.
Folks unfamiliar with that phenomenon anthropomorphise what they observe.
Confinement, overpopulation, and environmental factors contribute to unusual animal behaviors.
-
Kurt Mahlburg commented 2024-05-30 22:08:08 +1000 FlagPaul, we’ve moved a long way from informed consent in the bedroom. Now it’s saturation-level propaganda everywhere you turn.
I notice that you have straw-manned my article. What I argued is that the animal kingdom is not a reliable guide for human morality. Care to refute that?
-
Kurt Mahlburg commented 2024-05-30 22:02:07 +1000 FlagYou obviously cared enough to comment, Steven!
-
Steven Meyer commented 2024-05-30 16:09:41 +1000Paul Bunyan,
My response to Gay pride Month and Kurt Mahlburg.
Yawn.
Give me one good reason why I should care about Gay Pride Month? Or about Mahlburg’s views thereof?
-
Paul Bunyan commented 2024-05-30 14:42:38 +1000Kurt obviously cannot come up with an argument against informed consent in the bedroom.
So he tries to equate non-heterosexual relationships with slavery and murder. That’s not how one starts an honest discussion.
-