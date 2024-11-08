The day the legacy media died

“Today is a contest between the people who think the news is real and those who know it is not.”

This cheeky quip came from the pen of American author and cartoonist Scott Adams before any polling stations had closed on Tuesday. How right he turned out to be.

The 2024 US election was much more than a referendum on who Americans wanted to lead their country. It was a verdict on who they trust to interpret reality.

Just weeks before Americans went to the polls, Gallup revealed that trust in the mass media had reached historic lows. Just 32% of Americans told pollsters they trust the legacy news “a great deal” or “a fair amount” — a statistic that glowed in neon lights this week.

Though I won’t mourn the death of the legacy press, I here offer my eulogy — a funeral dirge, if you will — in the form of four post-election reflections.

First, Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

It’s no exaggeration to say that Elon Musk was a deciding factor in Trump’s victory this week — whether his last-minute campaign blitz through the battleground state of Pennsylvania, his wildly popular Joe Rogan interview, or his exposé of the Democrats’ near success in making swing states permanent blue strongholds through mass immigration.

But the biggest boost from Musk came more than two years ago, when he bought the little blue bird, rebadged it as “X”, and then cleaned house, removing woke ideologues from executive roles and rooting out the influence of US intelligence agencies at the company.

The narrative that X is now a haven for racism and hate is, like most elite hyperventilating, a furphy. My experience of the app has not changed since 2022, except that Community Notes now holds liars accountable, and conservatives don’t get kicked off for speaking the truth.

And speak the truth they did throughout this election campaign. X was the only news platform that allowed open criticism of Kamala Harris, the only place Trump’s message made it past the narrative gatekeepers, and the only platform that, on balance, predicted a Trump win.

If X was still under the chokehold of Silicon Valley powerbrokers, it is doubtful Trump could have returned to the White House.

Second, the media’s narrative that Trump is Hitler.

For years, the corporate press has likened Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, called him and his supporters fascists and Nazis, and warned that his re-election would spell the end of American democracy.

Trump is Hitler, the media assured us.



So why aren't they fleeing America as we speak, as so many Jews did Germany in the 1930s? pic.twitter.com/dHHF5q0yrQ — Kurt Mahlburg (@k_mahlburg) November 7, 2024

Well, Hitler has been elected. So why aren’t these people packing their bags and fleeing the United States, as hundreds of thousands of Jews did Germany in the 1930s?

This is a serious question. But there is no serious answer — because the talking heads in the media were never serious in the first place.

I will take them seriously when they begin the flee the country, and not a second sooner.