The emptying of America's churches

The Great Dechurching: Who’s Leaving, Why Are They Going, and What Will It Take to Bring Them Back?

By Jim Davis, Michael Graham and Ryan P. Burge. Zondervan. 2023. 272 pages.



While many interesting books have been published in recent times on the topic of societal secularisation, few are written from the perspective of those at the coalface of religious ministry.

The pastor of Orlando Grace Church, Jim Davis, and a member of his congregation, Michael Graham, have now attempted to diagnose the cause of American Christianity’s decline, with a view to proposing ways in which Christians can encourage former churchgoers to return.

Published in August, The Great Dechurching: Who’s Leaving, Why Are They Going, and What Will It Take to Bring Them Back? combines the best of both worlds: Davis and Graham’s practical insights, combined with research from the respected social scientists Dr. Ryan Burge and Dr. Paul Djupe about the scale of the movement away from churchgoing.

These findings are stark indeed, suggesting that around 15 percent of American adults - amounting to about 40 million people - have stopped going to church regularly.

This process has accelerated in the last quarter of a century, and the phenomenon of dechurching - defined here as a change from going to church at least once per month to going less than once per year - is more prevalent among Baby Boomers (born between 1946-1964) than among younger generations.

“The size, pace, and scope of dechurching in America is at such historic levels that there is no better phrase to describe this phenomenon than the Great Dechurching,” Davis and Graham write.

Revival to regression

This clever title connects their thesis to the so-called ‘Great Awakenings’ - Evangelical revival movements which have occurred at various stages of American history.

As the authors remind the reader, formal church membership was rare in colonial America.

The First, Second and Third Great Awakenings, along with the massive expansion in community involvement in early and mid-20th century America, created the modern churchgoing nation of America.

All has changed, though. Recent Gallup research showed that church membership within the population had fallen below 50 percent.

America’s once vibrant churches are slowly closing their doors. Whereas 4,000 Protestant churches were officially opened in 2014, this figure was just 3,000 in 2019, and though there were 3,700 Protestant church closures in 2014, there were 4,500 in 2019.

Small church communities are increasingly threatened by falling numbers and the greater popularity of ‘megachurches’; the authors point out that only 10 percent of America’s faith communities have more than 250 people at weekly services, yet around 70 percent of churchgoers attend such churches.

Davis and Graham point to one estimate suggesting that the 40 million lapsed churchgoers may have contributed almost $25 billion per annum in donations to their former churches.

Without this revenue, churches find it harder to sustain their existing operations, let alone counteract a massive exodus from the pews.

There are three key drivers of the increased pace of change from the 1990s on, according to the authors. Firstly, the ending of the Cold War against the explicitly atheistic Soviet Union made it “more culturally acceptable to be both American and non-Christian.”

Secondly, the authors join with others such as Robert Putnam in arguing that the political battles waged by the ‘Religious Right’ have alienated many Americans.