The end of American demographic exceptionalism

War fever is contagious.

Pundits go pugilistic, prognosticating Ragnarök around the corner. Such is the tenor of the times.

This was incontrovertibly evident at a recent gathering in America’s imperial city. Pax Americana will prevail, we were told, because of demography. The rest of the world is going to heck in a handbasket. Chortles all around. Unipolarity forever!

Say what? It goes like this: the empire’s global competitors, aka “enemies” Russia and China, have declining populations from below-replacement fertility and lack of immigration, thus are headed for oblivion.

The US does not have such problems? Just cherry-pick some stats. The half-truth is always more convincing than a lie.

Reality

A few days later, the inimitable UK Daily Mail gave the lie to all that, running with the headline:

America's fertility crash laid bare: Interactive map shows how birth rate has plummeted since 2007 — falling by up to a THIRD in some states.

In true Daily Mail fashion, they didn’t mince words about what is afoot in the erstwhile land of the free and home of the brave:

Births in America have been on the decline for years, plummeting 22 percent nationwide since 2007, data suggests — with the downward trend prompting warnings the US is now on an irreversible path of economic decline.

Utah had the largest birth rate decline since the 2008 Great Recession (36.2 percent), due to past child-bearing age refugees from California and the growing acceptance of birth control among the prevalent Latter Day Saint (Mormon) population. South Dakota had the lowest birth rate decline (9.3 percent) for the period. This is not the stuff of a superpower.

“Damaging impact”

The Daily Mail quoted Wellesley College’s Dr. Phillip Levine saying that US fertility decline would “have a damaging impact both on social cohesion and general well-being.”

No kidding.

Damage is done daily as America implodes. Climate change claptrap cuts short family continuity. Small children are vulnerable to the gender dysphoria diagnosis, a sure money-maker for the “health care” establishment. Urban crime soars, woke prosecutors coddle criminals, yet the hapless unarmed J6 folks rot in jail.

Downtowns are occupied by fetid encampments of the “unhoused.” The national debt blows past $34 trillion while domestic infrastructure rots. Congress spends hundreds of billions on wars and more wars. The southern border is wide open, but we’re told that homegrown “White supremacists” (if you can find them) are the top domestic security threat.

It escapes me how such a dysfunctional society sets an example for the world. This is not our grandparent’s America.

Look no further than the latest US Census: “The U.S. population in 2020 was older and had fewer children under age 5 than in 2010 or 2000…”