The era of ‘global boiling’ has arrived, and dissidents will have to walk the plank

In the northern hemisphere, July has been hot. Very hot. Along the rim of the Mediterranean, more than 40 people have died and wildfires are raging. In Death Valley, California, the thermometer hit 50C (122F) on several days. Phoenix smashed the record for consecutive days above 110 F (43.3C) as of yesterday – 31. The previous record was 18 days.

The headlines have been incendiary. CNN describes the heat wave as “the hottest in around 120,000 years”. Scientific American goes the whole enchilada and says, “July 2023 Is Hottest Month Ever Recorded on Earth”.

“The extreme weather which has affected many millions of people in July is unfortunately the harsh reality of climate change and a foretaste of the future,” said World Meteorological Organization’s Secretary-General Petteri Taalas. “The need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is more urgent than ever before. Climate action is not a luxury but a must.”

Even more dramatic was a speech from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. “The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived.”

Why is this happening? Mr Guterres echoes the media consensus. “For scientists, it is unequivocal – humans are to blame.”

Is it really so unequivocal? Are there no other explanations, no dissidents, no one marching out of step with the consensus?

The Monthly Global Lower Troposphere v6.0 Anomaly report shows that at the end of June 2023, the global average temperature anomaly was almost 0.4 ℃ compared to the base period 1991-2020. There’s no evidence of a heat wave there. Check again soon for the July results.

There are scientists with impeccable credentials who don’t even believe that this is “unprecedented”. A lot of journalists seem incapable of assessing lurid claims of global warming. For instance, a headline in the Washington Post on July 25 read: “South Florida ocean tops 100 degrees; could be world record”. The next day WaPo quietly dropped the words “world record”. Why? Its journalists had “discovered” “another extraordinary sea surface temperature near South Florida in 2017”. In other words, they hadn’t bothered to fact check their own hysteria.

As climate scientist Roger Pielke Jr tweeted in response: "Science journalism is broken. No, it is not a world record. It’s not even the highest at that station in the past 6 years. When did journalists and editors stop doing journalism and start turning incorrect but viral Tweets into headlines? Recipe for misinformation."

It is folly to shut one’s ears to alternative explanations. As the WaPo motto says, “Democracy dies in darkness”.

But this is what the scientific establishment and the media are doing, even to scientists with impeccable credentials.

The International Monetary Fund was responsible for the most recent cancelling disgrace.

A co-winner of last year’s Nobel Prize in Physics, Dr John Clauser, had been scheduled to deliver a presentation by Webex on climate models to the IMF when his talk was suddenly “postponed”, i.e., cancelled. It was titled, “Let’s talk – How much can we trust IPCC climate predictions?” Given the IMF’s policy on climate change, it’s surprising that he was scheduled to give this talk in the first place.