The fashionable fiction of ‘transgender’ pets

I have always hated that rather trite animal-lovers’ motto: “Pets are people too!” No they aren’t. Yet many people these days really do believe their pampered pooches and coddled cats are furry human beings in disguise … even to the extent that some so-called “pet parents” are now claiming that even domestic canines and felines, can somehow be transgender.

In 2021, Northern Irish comedian, television presenter and stalwart anti-woke campaigner Andrew Doyle, in the guise of his satirical fake social justice warrior alter ego Titania McGrath, put out the following joke tweet: “DOG OWNERS! Stop saying “good boy” and “good girl” to your pets. This kind of gendered language is normalising the myth of canine sexual dimorphism and delegitimises the lived experience of transdogs.”

It went viral, with many people apparently believing it was real, not satire. Sadly, this is because, what seemed outlandish back in 2021 is now considered quite plausible by some.

Bi-curiosity killed the cat

There is an increasing body of “scientific” and “academic” research out there in our queer-captured age trying to suggest, in rather disingenuous fashion, that animals can be transgender because, for example, male seahorses can get pregnant, or some smaller male cuttlefish imitate female cuttlefish in order to steal mates from their larger male peers by using the same basic logic as a man opportunistically dressing up as a woman to sneak into a sultan’s harem.

Such examples are all true, but these are simply evolutionary survival strategies, not expressions of “gender identity confusion” by oppressed sea-creatures, as is sometimes deceitfully implied by both scientists and activists alike – I have written about the whole unhappy phenomenon myself previously here.

Yet now the delusion is spreading outwards from laboratories and universities and into the domestic sphere, with ordinary household pet-owners now making ludicrous claims about their own pets being genderqueer too. Is the following “Trans Pets“ Facebook Group real or satire, for example?

Some of the posts on it seem to be made in earnest, others merely as jokes. And what about this rather self-righteous discussion thread on Quora.com?

Is this a parody, too? Or not? I just don’t know any more … Perhaps Titania McGrath is right!

Or maybe not. The following is a genuine passage from an exceedingly elaborate online essay about the growing perils of misgendering not only real pets, but hypothetical future extra-terrestrial ones:

“Botanists frequently classify plants as male and female [simultaneously]. Here is a thought-experiment that may drive the point home. Imagine we come across, in the depths of the ocean, a giant alien blob. Its biology is so different from anything we know, its origin mysterious, and yet it is without a doubt a living organism. It possesses a very simple phenotype, it is literally just a big spherical blob without much internal structure, with one exception: it is sexually dimorphic, in a very human way: half of its individuals possess reproductive organs that look eerily like human penises, and similarly for the other half with vaginas. In a future dystopian society which, somehow, came to adopt en masse these alien blobs as pets, would it make sense to refer to them as he’s and she’s? Would it be incorrect to refer to a penis-possessing blob as a she and a vagina-possessing blob as a he? The jury is very much out, but I am seriously inclined toward a positive answer to both questions.”

Titania McGrath, eat your heart out!

Grooming your pets

Disturbingly, this message of Daisy Duck being trapped in Donald Duck’s body is also being spread not simply by individual pet-owners, but by actual online vets and other such supposed authorities. One pet pampering service based in Australia, perhaps accurately named “Uncanny Animals”, actually goes so far as to provide the following grovelling 2023 online notice, apologising to the owners of any dogs or cats they may accidentally misgender:

Particularly guilty in this respect are the good folk at PatMyPets.com which, appropriately enough, is an online pet-grooming service. In their extensive 2022 guide, “Transgender Dogs & Cats?”, the company, surprisingly based in India, where I thought they were all still sane, ask “Can a dog or cat be transgender? The answer is yes, just like people, animals can have a gender identity that doesn’t match their physical sex,” a spectacle which is supposedly “actually not all that uncommon”.