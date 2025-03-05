The future is conservative

Last week, The New York Times ran an intriguing headline: “Christianity’s Decline in U.S. Appears to Have Halted, Major Study Shows”.

The research in view was Pew’s newly released Religious Landscape Study. Almost 37,000 American adults took part, making it the largest single survey conducted by Pew Research.

The findings? After decades of steady decline, the percentage of US adults identifying as Christians has finally levelled off, and may even be on the increase.

When the study began in 2007, 78 percent of Americans regarded themselves as Christians, a number that dropped to 71 percent in 2014, and further to 63 percent by 2019. But in the five years since, that number has held steady.

“Young people contributed to the shift,” the paper of record noted, in a second revelation that upturned decades of troubling trends for the faithful.

In the Times article was a third surprising insight: America’s reevaluation of faith is occurring on the backdrop of a profound political shift.

Political scientist Dr David Campbell of the University of Notre Dame told the Times, “If you’re a young white male these days and you think of yourself as conservative, then being religious is a part of that.”

Dr Campbell was not speaking anecdotally. There is plenty of data to back up his claim.

According to the latest Harvard Youth Poll, the youngest voters in America today (ages 18-24) are more conservative than the cohort that came before them.

Likewise, Gallup found that Gen Z teenagers identify as more conservative than their parents at twice the rate Millennials did.

To be sure, younger Americans generally hold more progressive social views than their forebears. But Gen Z is shaping up as a fulcrum generation that could rewrite the future of the country.

Just look at last year’s election, where the youth vote swung 10 percent for Donald Trump compared to 2020. Among young men, the shift was even more pronounced, with 56 percent voting for Trump compared to 41 percent at the previous election.

Nor was that a ballot box blip. Just this week, Rasmussen found that Trump’s favourability rating sits at 60 percent among voters aged 18-39, compared to just 45 percent for older demographics.