The future of US energy: more like Texas or Germany?

In an article in the August issue of National Review, Mario Loyola warns of a looming energy crisis in the United States that would be largely self-inflicted. Stated simply, it's a case of increasing demand and decreasing supply of reliable power.

First, the increasing demand. For many years, it looked like the future of electric power in the US was one of slow growth, mainly because the increased efficiency of traditional power-hungry industries such as manufacturing was combining with the overall transition to a service economy to create a situation in which we were doing more every year with only slight increases in power consumption.

That is no longer the case. And one of the big reasons is a new type of industry: server farms. The explosion in demand for computing power for novel applications such as artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency mining is now one of the biggest growth sectors for electric power. Loyola says electricity demand will grow by at least 15 percent by 2032, only eight years from now.

Perverse subsidies

How are we going to meet that demand? Right now, nobody knows. From an economic point of view, building new power plants is a long-term process. Investors want to be sure that the billions they put into new plants are going to pay off profitably during the lifetime of the equipment. That requires, among other things, a stable regulatory environment. But electric power is one of the most heavily regulated and perversely subsidised industries around.

The perverse subsidies right now are all in favour of renewable energy, such as solar and wind power. The reason for this is not economic as much as it is ideological. A substantial and powerful political sector would like nothing better than to see all fossil-fuel facilities tossed into the ocean (except for the pollution that would cause) or otherwise banished from the planet. We won't go into the well-known reasons for the hatred of fossil fuels here, but the fact of the matter is that if all fossil-fuel facilities vanished tomorrow, most of us in the US would die in a matter of weeks.

The result of all these incentives is that the "interconnection queue", which is kind of a waiting list that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission keeps for prospective generating facilities, is currently 95 percent solar power, and hardly anyone seems to be planning new natural gas or nuclear plants.

No matter what politicians say, you get no power from solar or wind on a windless night, of which there are many during the year. And it is still largely true that we can't store large amounts of energy in batteries, although about 4 GW of battery capacity is now on the grid. For comparison, the total generating capacity available in the US in 2022 was over 1,600 GW. That's 0.25 percent of our total capacity. To get it up to even 10 percent would require 40 times as much storage as we have now, and we won't get there for years, even if we could afford it.