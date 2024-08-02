- Free newsletter
- The Latest
- Topics
-
About
The inventor of the Rubik’s Cube turns 80
The Hungarian who invented the “Búvös Kocka” or “magic cube”, Ernő Rubik, turned 80 on July 13. A device he invented to help architecture students work in three dimensions has become the world's most recognisable toy.
As a Hungarian, Rubik belongs to a people who have been forced by circumstances to be creative. Hungary has given the world a great many inventions, starting in the Middle Ages, such as the cavalry saddle and the wagon named after the town it was built in, Kócs. (The name is still found in derivatives such as English “coach”, Spanish and French “coche” (car) and German “Kutsche”).
As the country was often attacked, many military terms are Hungarian in origin, such as “hussar”, “sabre” and “shako”. In more recent times, Hungarian inventions include the safety match, clean maternity wards and vitamin C in medicine. Also the word “hello”, the Bi(ró) Company (BiC) ballpoint pen (patent filed in 1938), the first passive radar, and colour television. Hungary has a very large number of Nobel Prize winners, just two in 2023 alone.
Back to Ernő Rubik. He is also an award-winning sculptor and among many honours he has been titled “The Nation’s Artist”, as he is an architect, designer, interior designer, toy designer and university professor.
Rubik’s father, also named Ernő, was a famous aeronautical engineer. One of the Hungarian Air Force’s units, a helicopter transport group based in Szolnok, is named after him. His mother, Magdolna Szántó, was a poet and pianist. Rubik is married to Ágnes Hegely, and they have four children: Ernő Zoltán, Ágnes, Anna and Szonja. The third Ernő is a composer and jazz pianist.
Despite many difficulties, Rubik’s life was much easier than that of many living on the wrong side of the Iron Curtain. He was able to study and after completing school, enrolled in the Budapest Technical University, where he graduated as an architect in 1967. He also had an artistic bent, continuing his studies at what was then the College of Industrial Art, now the Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design.
These studies exposed him to both science and art, which also nurtured his creativity.
Rubik always states in his rare interviews that he owes all his inspiration to his father. He does not like the term “inventor”. He prefers the term “discoverer”, reflecting on how long it took him to first solve the cube, which he made out of blocks of wood and rubber bands to illustrate spatial movement.
The professor showed his students the prototype and it was very popular. But it wasn’t easy to solve. Rubik worked for over a month to solve the cube, so if you’ve struggled with it, don’t feel bad! In fact, mathematicians have calculated that there are 43,252,003,274,489,856,000 ways, that is, more than 43 trillion ways to arrange the squares, but only one combination is right!
When he finally got it, he experienced “a great sense of accomplishment and utter relief.” Of course, todays so-called “speedcubers” who finish the puzzle in 10 seconds or less might not be impressed, but Rubik says: “Remember, this had never been done before.”
The New York Times quoted cognitive scientist Douglas Hofstadter. “It is an ingenious mechanical invention, a pastime, a learning tool, a source of metaphors, an inspiration.” The cube is a paradox, a solid, static object that is also fluid, the NYTimes goes on to say. “I am not doing it because I want to become a champion, or because I am expecting new discoveries from playing it," Rubitk said. "At the same time, I am expecting new potential for the basic ideas, I see potentials which are not used yet. I’m looking for that.”
Join Mercator today for free and get our latest news and analysis
Buck internet censorship and get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox. It's free and your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell your personal data.
His greatest discovery? Not the Rubik's Cube, but leaving his finances in the hands of his wife. He says she stopped him making bad decisions. Rubik once told a Hungarian online publication, 24.hu: “My childhood was spent behind the Iron Curtain in 1950s Hungary, therefore we learned to make do with what we had. I think this stayed with me, because even now I don’t think of the money, unless I have to go to the bank. For me, money is a practical way of exchanging goods, but I never chased it and never thought that it was lacking or not. If there is enough to eat, to put on and you have time to do what you love doing, that is enough.”
After all, in a Communist country, even after patenting the cube, he made very little money out of it at first. He is still not interested in wealth. The NYTimes quoted him saying: “I’m not the person who loves to be in the spotlight and so on and so forth. That kind of success is like a fever, and high fever can be very dangerous. It’s not reality.”
When the Harvard Business Review asked about his interest in STEM subjects, he said: “I prefer to call it STEAM, because I think art is an important part of education. The key is starting early, from elementary school, and continuing on and on. This small blue planet and its entire interdependent population depends on future generations learning these subjects. I and my company have tried to help. The Cube has become a universal symbol of everything I believe education should be about: fostering curiosity, the rewards of problem-solving, and the joys of finding your own solution.”
Rubik has often pointed past the cube and similar inventions, like more complex cubes and pyramids, to how the cube can help people, especially the young. It can improve problem-solving capabilities. Solving it requires logic, critical thinking, fine motor skills and understanding of spatial relationships. It helps to develop concentration and memory, as well as giving the user the pride of success..
These points are certainly true for Ernő Rubik, who is 80 years “young” and whose cube is now 50 years old.
Rubik summed it all up this way: “I am not the one that is important here, but the cube. In fact, not even the cube, but its effect, how it could affect so many people and for so long, how it could continue to do so over decades during which the world has greatly turned yet be so popular for the new generations as well.”
What’s your favourite experience with a Rubik’s Cube? Tell us in the comments below.
Christopher Szabo is a freelance journalist based in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image credit: Bigstock
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.