The madness of ‘gender-affirmative’ medicine

Australian psychologist Dianna Kenny is a leading critic of the transgender movement. Mercator interviewed her about her latest book, Gender ideology, social contagion, and the making of a transgender generation.

You state that "social contagion" is a key factor in the rise of gender dysphoria cases among adolescents. However, Rapid-Onset Gender Dysphoria (ROGD) is often described as a "controversial and scientifically unsupported hypothesis." Is this the case?

It is a common error to conflate ROGD with social contagion. The construct of social contagion existed long before ROGD and is independent of it. ROGD is simply one manifestation of social contagion at work in the current context of gender identity and gender medicine. Social contagion describes the spread of psychological phenomena such as attitudes, beliefs, and behaviours across network ties. Network ties are the social bonds between individuals and groups in which mutual influence occurs between members of those social networks.

There are many historical examples of the utilization of networks of social influence to achieve subscription to new political or social ideologies. Cults represent an extreme form of social contagion. Threats of sanctions including fear of job losses and public humiliation of dissenters serve to silence opposing views or even inquiries, thus cementing the new ideology to the exclusion of dissenting views. We observe this frequently in the way in which trans activist zealots expunge opposition.

Social networks include families, schools, sports teams, and residential care facilities. There are many examples that predate the internet, social media, and the gender identity debate. It has been documented through the ages – for example, the witch hunts during the Inquisition in the Middle Ages, the suicide clusters that occurred after Goethe wrote a book about a young man who died by suicide in the 19th century, and more recently the "recovered memories" contagion, and repetitive strain injuries (RSI) in the workplace in the 1980s.

ROGD has a lot of empirical support; trans ideologists deny its existence because it would result in the collapse of one of gender ideology's foundational beliefs – that children "just know" whether they have been born in the wrong body. Social contagion suggests that such a belief has been created by the social context in which the child lives, not by some innate "knowing" completely independent of their environment.

How do social media, peer influence, and other cultural pressures contribute to this "rapid" form of gender dysphoria? In your view, why are adolescent females more frequently affected by ROGD compared to males? Are there specific psychological or social factors that make this population particularly vulnerable?

There are three main mechanisms that I propose to be involved in the social contagion of gender dysphoria and the development of ROGD. These are peer contagion, deviancy training, and co-rumination.

Peer contagion is a form of social contagion, defined as a process of reciprocal influence to engage in behaviours occurring in a peer dyad. Peer contagion has a powerful socializing effect on children beginning in the preschool years. By early childhood, the time spent interacting with same-age playmates frequently exceeds time spent with parents. By middle childhood, gender is the most important factor in the formation of peer associations, highlighting the significance of gender as the organizing principle of the norms and values associated with gender identity.

Deviancy training, in which deviant attitudes and behaviours are rewarded by the peer group, has a significant effect on the development of antisocial attitudes and behaviours such as bullying, physical violence, weapon carrying, delinquency, juvenile offending, and substance abuse.

Another form of peer contagion in adolescence is co-rumination, a process of repetitive discussion, rehearsal, and speculation about a problematic issue within the peer dyad or peer group that underlies peer influence on the development of depression, anxiety, self-harm, suicidal ideation, and suicide.

Young people are particularly vulnerable to peer contagion if they have experienced peer rejection, hostility, and/or social isolation from the peer group. Protective factors against peer contagion effects include secure attachments to parents, adequate adult supervision, and oversight of the young person’s activities, school attendance, and the capacity for self-regulation.

Of course, social media has a major role to play in the upsurge of gender dysphoria in young people in the current era. A number of ingenious studies have demonstrated the complex mechanisms at play in social media's role of spreading beliefs and behaviours, including serious psychological disorders like self-harm, suicide, and eating disorders among users.